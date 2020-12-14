Health Monitor Network Takes Another Bold Growth Step Adding a President to its Leadership Team

MONTVALE, N.J., Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its continued explosive growth plan, Health Monitor Network, the leading direct-to-patient engagement company in the U.S., today announced the hiring of David Paragamian as President. In this newly created leadership position, Paragamian will help lead the organization as it prepares for its next chapter of growth. He will report into Ken Freirich, CEO of Health Monitor Network.

Health Monitor Network continues to grow its digital exam room patient education network, which has become one of the largest in the industry with tens of thousands of screens and has also been innovating and adapting some of its products for telehealth. This comes on the heels of a major investment from Private Equity firm Westview Capital in 2019, designed to fuel additional growth of the company's industry leading digital patient education content products at point of care. The company's award-winning, condition specific printed patient education materials, combined with touchless screens in exam rooms, have continued to demonstrate very strong ROI for clients, even during the pandemic.

"I am thrilled that David has joined the Health Monitor Network team," says CEO Ken Freirich. "David is a dynamic world class leader with a record of significant commercial success and a recognized brand master, having led some of the most well-known global marketing firms. He has many great relationships within the pharmaceutical industry and advertising community. I look forward to his contributions to propel our growth."

Prior to Health Monitor, Paragamian was President of Razorfish Health, the leading digital advertising agency of Publicis Groupe for which he served as President for the last 5 years and led the agency to exponential growth and success. Prior to Razorfish, Paragamian was Group President of The Apothecom Group, a leading agency of Huntsworth Health, an international leader in marketing and medical communications to the healthcare, pharmaceutical, and biotech industries. Additionally, he was Group President for Havas Health, leading the flagship New York Office, in addition to Chicago, Montreal, Toronto and Latin America. Earlier in his career, Paragamian held leadership roles at InVentiv Health & Information Resources, as well as Sales & Marketing Leadership roles in the Pharmaceutical Industry at Roche Diagnostics, Sanofi, Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, and Glaxo SmithKline.

"I am honored to join this great company that has almost four decades of history and success," said Paragamian. "As the leading direct-to-patient company in physician offices and at home, I am excited to play an integral role helping Health Monitor Network achieve its aggressive growth objectives. I am also looking forward to supporting the company's award-winning patient education content that plays a critical role in getting patients to take action and follow their physicians' treatment plans."

Paragamian added, "In my career I have gravitated toward companies that put people at the center of what they do and embrace innovation as the fuel for growth. Health Monitor is a client-obsessed organization which goes well beyond the massive exposure it provides brands. Moreover, Health Monitor continues to embrace innovation in order to be a true leader in the DTP space. What we do matters to patients, HCPs and brands. I am looking forward to building deep client relationships and becoming a valued partner to brand marketers."

Paragamian holds a BA in Economics from Hamilton College as well as an MA in Communications from La Salle University in Philadelphia. He has been a board member of the Medical Advertising Hall of Fame for the past three years and continues to be on the faculty of St. Joseph's University, Haub School of Business where he is an adjunct professor of brand management. He has also authored numerous publications on branding, advertising, and marketing and been a keynote speaker at several conferences including Med Ad News, Consumer Health Products Association, and the Philadelphia Ad Club.

About Health Monitor Network

Health Monitor Network is the leading patient engagement company and has the largest marketing platforms in medical offices, in patients' homes and on the go. Well known for its award-winning patient education, exam room digital posters and printed publications, its mission is to facilitate meaningful dialogue between patients and healthcare professionals. The company has a platform of 200,000 medical offices reaching over 400,000 healthcare professionals and tens of millions of patients each year. For more information please visit www.healthmonitornetwork.com.

