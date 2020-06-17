Health Net Federal Services Earns Prestigious Center Of Excellence Recognition From BenchmarkPortal For Eighth Consecutive Year

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif., June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Net Federal Services, LLC, (HNFS) a wholly-owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC), announced today that its call center operations were certified as a Center of Excellence by BenchmarkPortal for the eighth consecutive year. The Center of Excellence recognition is one of the most prestigious awards in the customer service and support industry.

"Health Net Federal Services is proud to be recognized for its achievement of distinction through its certification as a Center of Excellence for our eighth consecutive year," said Kathy Redd, President and CEO, HNFS. "This recognition reinforces our mission to achieve rigorous standards of BenchmarkPortal's certification and validates the strength and success of our business practices."

Call centers achieve the Center of Excellence distinction based on best-practice metrics drawn from the world's largest database of objective and quantitative data that is audited and validated by researchers from BenchmarkPortal. Only 10 percent of call centers evaluated by BenchmarkPortal are certified as centers of excellence.

"The achievement of the Center of Excellence represents a contact center's commitment to delivering customer service that is both effective and efficient. It is the culmination of important initiatives that were undertaken to achieve sustainable service excellence," said Bruce Belfiore, Chief Executive Officer, BenchmarkPortal.

Audits of call centers operated by HNFS serve TRICARE beneficiaries in the West Region and were conducted as part of the certification process. TRICARE is the uniformed services health care program for active duty, retired, Guard and Reserve, and their families provided through the Defense Heath Agency at the U.S. Department of Defense.

Health Net Federal Services has a long history of providing cost-effective, quality managed health care programs for government agencies, including the U.S. Departments of Defense and Veterans Affairs. For more than 30 years, HNFS has partnered with the Department of Defense to provide health care services to the men and women who serve, and their family members. Through the TRICARE program, HNFS currently assists approximately 2.9 million beneficiaries in the TRICARE West Region, including active duty, retired, National Guard and Reserve, and family members. Health Net Federal Services was one of the first companies in the U.S. to develop comprehensive managed care programs for military families. In addition, HNFS provides quality behavioral health services for active duty service members, veterans and their families. Visit www.hnfs.com for more information.

Call centers and their managers who wish to implement best practices and attain world-class performance in their industry have a unique opportunity to certify their contact centers. BenchmarkPortal's rigorous cer­tification process has the advantage of referencing all performance goals to their best practice database of thousands of contact centers. Thus, contact centers will be held to performance levels that will improve their competitive position, not just force them to adhere to an arbitrary standard. Discover what the steps to certifi­cation are and how they will improve your center's performance, visit www.BenchmarkPortal.com/contact-center-certification/.

From its origins in 1995, BenchmarkPortal has become a global leader in the contact center industry, providing benchmarking, certification, and training, consulting and industry reports. The BenchmarkPortal team of profes­sionals has gained international recognition for its innovative approach to best practices for the contact center industry. BenchmarkPortal hosts the world's largest database of contact center metrics, which is constantly be­ing refreshed with new data. BenchmarkPortal's mission is to provide contact center managers with the tools and information that will help them optimize their efficiency and effectiveness in their customer communica­tions. For more information on BenchmarkPortal please call 1-800-214-8929 or visit www.BenchmarkPortal.com.

