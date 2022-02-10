Health Payment Systems, Inc. Introduces PayMedix, Accelerating Momentum as Leading Midwest Healthcare Innovator

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Payment Systems, Inc. (HPS, the "Company"), an innovator in the healthcare payments space, is pleased to report record new enrollment coupled with outstanding customer retention for the year ending 2021. The Expansion of their SuperEOB to national solution PayMedix, which reduces the complexity of healthcare billing and payment processes by consolidating patient financial responsibility, ensures that HPS will continue to grow and operate one of the most competitive PPOs in the state of Wisconsin as well as a leader in the financial technology space.

HPS' accelerating momentum is fueled by a perfect storm of challenges for HR and self-funded insurers related to the ongoing pandemic and an evolving healthcare landscape. Pandemic-related healthcare processes, staffing issues and complicated treatment plans have highlighted the need to simplify understanding and billing in healthcare payments.

"I would like to express my gratitude to our family here at HPS and our extended family of employers, providers, benefits consultants, and third-party adjudicators in the Wisconsin market for the roles played in making our growth in 2021 a reality," says Terry Rowinski, president of HPS. "To have significant double-digit growth year over year shows our combined perseverance and grit to continue to push for unique and valued solutions in the self-funded employee benefits space using our broad high-value PPO network combined with our industry leading PayMedix consumer solutions."

Product Momentum

With the creation of PayMedix, providers can now join a network that integrates with many different insurance and HMO networks. For the first time in HPS' history, providers, employers and members can benefit from our financing tool outside of the HPS PPO network.

Employee and Leadership Momentum

HPS' team and work culture is a key focus of the company, which has resulted in strong employee attraction and retention rates.

Tom Policelli joined the HPS leadership team as CEO in February 2021. Previously, Mr. Policelli was a co-founder and CEO of Minuteman Health, an HMO in Massachusetts and New Hampshire. Prior to that, he was co-founder and CEO of Averde Health. Mr. Policelli also ran United Health Group's consumer-directed health business and founded a new business unit within the company. He began his career at CIGNA Healthcare, and while at Monitor Company consulted with several leading healthcare companies.

The company also welcomed Jourdan Miller, a seasoned healthcare technology marketer, as the Marketing Leader. For the past five years Miller led, executed, and positioned one of Milwaukee's most buzz-worthy startups as a national leader in disruptive healthcare payments. Before devoting her time to healthcare marketing, Miller worked at several marketing agencies in Milwaukee and New York that led her to seek in-house marketing roles.

Lastly, Bob Chin joined the team in February of 2021 as Chief Information Officer. Bob is an experienced executive and entrepreneur in healthcare and technology with over 40 years of experience in health insurance, operations and information systems. He began in operations and systems management at Harvard Community Health Plan (now Harvard Pilgrim) in 1975, and then moved to Tufts Health Plan in 1985 where he served as CIO. In 1993, he joined Healthsource and began his entrepreneurial career in M&A, turnarounds, startups, and angel and venture investments.

Recognition and Rewards

HPS was named a 2021 Winner for The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in the Nation Program presented by the National Association for Business Resources. The program recognizes companies that deliver exceptional human resource practices and an impressive commitment to their employees.

In 2022, HPS plans to expand their PPO offering to neighboring Wisconsin states Illinois, Minnesota, and Michigan to support current employer employee populations.

ABOUT HEALTH PAYMENT SYSTEMS, INC.

Health Payment Systems (HPS) is a privately-held healthcare technology and services organization offering solutions to enhance the consumer healthcare billing and payments experience, while driving value to healthcare providers, health insurance companies, and employers. HPS' single-statement billing and patient financing services help families combat confusing and unaffordable medical bills, while its guaranteed payment model eliminates providers' collection costs and risk. HPS is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. To learn more, visit Health Payment Systems .

