Health Plan Of San Joaquin Provides Supplemental Notice Of Data Event

FRENCH CAMP, Calif., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a prior notice made on December 22, 2020, Health Plan of San Joaquin ("HPSJ") is providing updated notice of an incident involving potential unauthorized access to personal information. To date, HPSJ has not received any reports that personal information has been misused as a result of this incident.

On October 12, 2020 HPSJ discovered unusual activity affecting HPSJ's email system and immediately launched an investigation with the help of a computer specialist that has expertise in email security incidents to assist our investigation. Through this investigation, on October 23, 2020, HPSJ learned that an unknown person(s) accessed certain HPSJ employee email accounts between September 26, 2020 and October 12, 2020. Once HPSJ identified the affected email accounts, email passwords were immediately changed to stop any further access by the unknown person(s). HPSJ is also continually evaluating its security protocols in order to prevent a similar incident from occurring in the future.

Upon discovering this incident, HPSJ moved quickly to investigate and took steps to further secure its systems. HPSJ reviewed the messages in the email accounts to determine if any personal information was in the affected HPSJ email accounts, so that we could contact anyone whose information may have been seen without authorization. HPSJ has determined the following type of information may have been contained in one or more of the affected email accounts: member name, HPSJ member ID number, claim ID number, date of birth, lab results, medical ID number, prescription information, treatment information, driver's license or other government issued ID number, financial account information, health insurance information, medical record number (MRN), username and password, prescription ID number, and Social Security number.. Although HPSJ is unaware of any actual or attempted misuse of information as a result of this event, HPSJ is notifying potentially affected individuals out of an abundance of caution. HPSJ is also notifying necessary regulatory bodies.

Please call 1-800-691-6229 Monday – Friday, 6am to 6pm Pacific, except holidays or visit the HPSJ website at https://www.hpsj.com for more information. Potentially affected individuals may also consider the information and resources outlined below.

HPSJ encourages potentially impacted individuals to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud, to review account statements, and to monitor their credit reports for suspicious activity. Individuals may contact the three major credit reporting agencies for advice on how to obtain free credit reports and how to place fraud alerts and security freezes on credit files. The relevant contact information is below:

Equifax P.O. Box 105788 Atlanta, GA 30348 1-800-685-111 www.equifax.com Experian P.O. Box 9554 Allen, TX 75013 1-888-397-3742 www.experian.com TransUnion P.O. Box 160 Woodlyn, PA 19094 1-888-909-8872 www.transunion.com

Potentially impacted individuals may also find information regarding identity theft, fraud alerts, security freezes and the steps they may take to protect their information by contacting the credit bureaus, the Federal Trade Commission or their state Attorney General. The Federal Trade Commission can be reached at: 600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20580; www.identitytheft.gov; 1-877-ID-THEFT (1-877-438-4338); and TTY: 1-866-653-4261.

SOURCE Health Plan of San Joaquin