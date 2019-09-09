Health Products For You Makes the Inc. 5000 List for the Second Consecutive Year

BROOKFIELD, Conn., Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Health Products For You (HPFY), a leading health and wellness e-commerce company, marked its second appearance in a row on the Inc 5000 list. HPFY, headquartered in Brookfield Connecticut, ranked #7 among Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk companies, #14 for Connecticut, #142 among honorees in the Health field and #1887 nationally. The national ranking of #1887 moved the needle more than 100 spots from their 2018 ranking of #2043.

Health Products For You ranked 1887 amongst America's fastest growing companies in 2019

The INC 5000 is a distinguished ranking system for the fastest growing privately-owned companies in America. The ranking provides national and global recognition as well as networking opportunities.

This year's Inc. 5000 recognition comes after HPFY saw a three-year growth of over 213%. Placement on this elite list is a testament of HPFY's continued growth, propelled by an acute focus on customer's health care needs. The company firmly believes that health care customers need empathetic customer care and this is evident in their 4.7 star rating on Shopper approved and A+ rating on BBB.

Trusted by hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide, HPFY aims to make health and wellness accessible and affordable to customers. Their signature 'Reward Dollars Program' is well utilized and loved by baby boomers, retirees and customers who are on a fixed income. For customers who need monthly supplies, HPFY offers an 'Auto-Reorder Program'. Once enrolled in this program, customers receive shipments at a discounted rate, at the frequency they desire all while accruing money for their next purchase.

Naheed Quaiser, CEO and Co-Founder talks about how healthcare has changed over the past few years - "Today life does not come to a full stop when you are diagnosed with cancer, colostomy, Alzheimer, dementia, osteoporosis or incontinence. People are living lives full of adventure, and travel. Access to the world is within everyone's grasp! Age, geography, and ability do not stop us - we are strong and meet our challenges head on. Ostomates are running, breast cancer survivors are on the catwalk, people with feeding tubes are swimming, an active lifestyle is attainable with the right kind of medical supply. Health and wellness are at the core of our well-being. We welcome you to Health Products For You, where our mission is to make Health & Wellness accessible to YOU!"

SOURCE Health Products For You

Related Links

www.healthproductsforyou.com

