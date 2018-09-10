Health Records on iPhone Now Available to Henry Ford Patients

In Health Records, patients can see their medical information from participating institutions organized into one view, covering allergies, conditions, immunizations, lab results, medications, procedures and vitals, and will receive notifications when their data is updated. Health Records data is encrypted and protected with the user's iPhone passcode, Touch ID or Face ID.

"With all of the digital advancements being made, we know that it's more important than ever to offer our patients a variety of choices to access their health information easily and conveniently," said Paul Browne, Henry Ford's senior vice president and chief information officer. "Health Records helps us do just that for many of our mobile users."

Patients can enroll through the "Health Records" section of Apple's Health app. Once they select Henry Ford Health System, users will be prompted to enter their Henry Ford MyChart login and password, and authorize the release of their health records to the Health app.

"We have a commitment to not only provide the best in digital advancements, but also protect our patient's privacy and personal data," said Geoff Patterson, vice president of clinical transformation at Henry Ford. "The security features in this platform ultimately give users control over the release of their information."

In addition to providing patients with another digital option, Apple's Health Records can also be an added resource when patients are communicating with providers. Having information immediately available offers enhanced ability to provide patient care.

"When patients come to an emergency department and have quick access to all their personal health data, especially medications and allergies, the emergency team can provide prompt medical care which is critical in life-saving situations," added David Allard, M.D., Henry Ford's chief medical information officer. "Providing patients easy access to their personal health data whenever and wherever they need it makes for better healthcare."

To learn more about how to access Henry Ford patient records using the Health Records, visit https.//www.henryford.com/visitors/mychart

For more information on Health Records, visit: https://www.apple.com/healthcare/health-records/

