Health Recovery Solutions (HRS) Launches COVID-19 Telehealth Pathways to Help Clients

HOBOKEN, N.J., March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Recovery Solutions, a national provider of telehealth and remote patient monitoring solutions, announced today the launch of COVID-19 telehealth clinical pathways. HRS' Clinical Advisory Board developed the COVID-19 clinical pathways, which consist of a COVID-19 screening tool, symptom surveys, custom education, and accompanying clinical best practices on symptom survey cadence and video visits.



The goal of the clinical pathways is to equip HRS' 200+ clients with the tools they need to deliver care to their patients at home. HRS customers have access to the pathways on all tiers of the platform, including PatientConnect Mobile, HRS' Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) solution (available on iOS and Android).

Virtual visits, proactive symptom management, and triaging through screening tools can keep patients at home and out of the hospital, ensuring hospitals, emergency rooms, and urgent care centers do not become over-crowded. In the wake of an infectious disease outbreak, it is essential that providers are able to protect themselves, while still delivering quality care to their patients.

"The use of telehealth is proving critical for the management of this pandemic. It allows providers to safely screen patients for coronavirus, and monitor those who are showing symptoms," said Patty Upham, RN, VP of Clinical Services at HRS. "HRS' COVID-19 clinical pathways provide clinicians with the tools they need to care for patients at home, minimizing the demand of in-person primary care, urgent care, and the ED."

As recognized by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), leveraging telehealth tools to protect patients is a strategy that should be considered by healthcare facilities, as it can prevent patients who can be cared for at home from going to a healthcare facility where they could potentially expose themselves or others.



"The majority of patients on the HRS platform are patients with high-risk chronic diseases, the most vulnerable population to COVID-19. Keeping these patients out of the hospital and healthy at home will mitigate the bed capacity risks to hospitals," said Jarrett Bauer, CEO at HRS. "30% of our customers are already using the screening tool, and we want to be as helpful to our clients as possible during this time of uncertainty."

Health Recovery Solutions' client base includes more than 200 health systems and home health agencies across 42 states. The company is in close coordination with multiple clients, their Clinical Advisory Board, and their reimbursement team on best practices and telehealth reimbursement specific to the COVID-19 outbreak.

For more information on COVID-19 Preparedness visit the HRS website here .

Media Contact: Tess Meehan, [email protected]

SOURCE Health Recovery Solutions

Related Links

https://www.healthrecoverysolutions.com/covid-19

