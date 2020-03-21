Health Recovery Solutions (HRS) Launches COVID-Kit and COVID-Mobile to Meet Telehealth Demand

HOBOKEN, N.J., March 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Recovery Solutions (HRS), the leading provider of telehealth and remote patient monitoring solutions, announced the first telehealth COVID-Kit available to all providers. The COVID-Kit is a variation of HRS' widely adopted PatientConnect Complete solution and comes standard with a 10'' Samsung tablet with pre-downloaded telehealth software, Bluetooth thermometer, Bluetooth pulse ox, and Bluetooth blood pressure cuff.

HRS' COVID-19 Clinical Pathways are pre-downloaded on all COVID-Kits. The Clinical Pathways include a COVID-19 screening tool, symptom management surveys, custom education, and accompanying clinical best practices on symptom survey cadence and real-time video visits.

"We have every telehealth kit deployed so that we can maximize our virtual connection across the span of this outbreak. Connecting virtually with our most vulnerable and medically complex patients allows us to quickly identify signs and symptoms of Coronavirus and work efficiently with the patient's PCP to deliver the most appropriate care," stated Connie Christopher, Director, FirstHealth Home Care. "The tools that HRS has created are game-changers and vital to the way we care for patients in this new and rapidly evolving environment. We, at FirstHealth Home Care, are grateful to HRS for the technical and clinical guidance."

Thousands of HRS' COVID-Kits have been sent to providers across the country, many of whom are in areas with very high incidence of COVID-19, including Washington, New York, New Jersey, Florida, and California. Demand is expected to increase tremendously over the coming weeks as capacity issues continue to rise.

"Our focus is to help health systems and home health agencies build capacity," said Jarrett Bauer, HRS' CEO. "The walls of the hospital have broken down. Patients are starting to be turned away from care because of the lack of space in the hospital or clinic. By leveraging the COVID-Kit or HRS' Mobile solution, providers are able to deliver care to their patients remotely."

Of all the solutions that HRS offers, the highest demand has been for PatientConnect Mobile, HRS' Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) solution. Many HRS clients have been utilizing the COVID-Mobile option for mass triage of patients, as well as delivery of routine care.

"HRS' mobile application is a huge asset to help us reach more patients and offer support to them during this stressful time," said Lisa Hogan, Chronic Care Management Team Leader at Frederick Health, and HRS client of over 3 years. "Telehealth allows us to reach more people in the community by phone and video chats. It is a great way to keep our community connected, and help patients and families avoid feeling alone while also helping slow the spread of the virus."

HRS is seeing a rise in demand for telehealth services from the most vulnerable patients - the elderly, and those with underlying chronic health conditions. The COVID-Kit, which offers a full hospital-at-home solution, was designed with elderly, comorbid, home health, and all high-risk patients in mind.

Rooted in the mission of "putting patients first," HRS has made all of their solutions available on a short-term basis. The organization is committed to ensuring all providers are able to deliver telehealth to their patients.

