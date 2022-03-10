Health Recovery Solutions Named to AVIA Connect's Top 5 Companies in Remote Monitoring Report

"Our team is humbled by this recognition and incredibly proud of our partners and their clinicians for their tireless efforts to improve patient care, support families and caregivers, and drive innovation in healthcare. We look forward to continuing to work with leaders across the industry to put the best product in the hands of clinicians and patients," said Jarrett Bauer, CEO and co-founder of Health Recovery Solutions.

For ten years, HRS has partnered with the nation's leading healthcare organizations to optimize clinician workflow, reduce readmissions, decrease costs, and improve patient outcomes. HRS' diverse suite of product offerings is designed to monitor patients across all acuity levels and diagnoses—offering 90+ customizable care plans. Today, HRS has over 400 clients, 88 of which are AVIA members, and they monitor over 400,000 patients through their technology.

The Top 50 Companies in Remote Monitoring Report represents the aggregation and analysis of over 1,000 health system implementation data points and highlights broader industry trends to contextualize the impact the companies and products are currently having in the space. Given the complexity and evolving nature of remote monitoring, the report helps define the remote monitoring landscape and how these solutions best support patient care.

"The pace of change and the role of digital solutions in healthcare are accelerating," said Linda Finkel, AVIA CEO. "AVIA Connect and the Top 50 report respond to a critical market need: providing health systems with insights and clarity into the rapidly evolving remote monitoring space. We are thrilled to help health systems understand and identify solutions that can accelerate their ability to support patients outside of the four walls of their hospitals."

"The past year has seen a huge increase in patient demand for digital health services and acceptance of digital solutions among clinicians and healthcare executives," said HRS Chief Clinical Officer, Florence Kariuki. "In 2022, we look forward to expanding the wraparound and support services that help make our clients so successful. As organizations launch their first RPM programs, or expand programs they've had for years, we're here to provide the clinical expertise, the logistics and operational support, and the 24/7 technical assistance they need."

Access the full report findings from AVIA Connect's Top 50 Remote Monitoring list here.

About Health Recovery Solutions

Health Recovery Solutions (HRS) provides leading healthcare providers with the most advanced telehealth and remote monitoring platform aimed at changing patient behavior to reduce readmissions and improve clinical outcomes. HRS' disease-specific telehealth solutions are customized with educational videos, care plans, and medication reminders while also integrated with Bluetooth peripherals to engage patients. HRS' software helps. clinicians manage their high-risk patients and provides seamless communication tools including video chat, wound imaging, and text messaging. For family members and caregivers, HRS' software gives them the ability to be fully involved in their family member's care and well-being. To learn more about Health Recovery Solutions, visit healthrecoverysolutions.com.

About AVIA

AVIA is the nation's leading digital transformation partner for healthcare organizations. AVIA provides unique market intelligence, proven collaborative tools, and results-based consulting to help solve healthcare's biggest strategic challenges. Learn more about AVIA and AVIA Connect, the industry's premier marketplace for digital health innovation, at aviahealthinnovation.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

