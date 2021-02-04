Health Recovery Solutions Ranked 2021 Best in KLAS for Remote Patient Monitoring

Health Recovery Solutions (HRS) has been awarded the 2021 Best in KLAS distinction for Remote Patient Monitoring. Tweet this

For the past decade, HRS has partnered with healthcare organizations across the country to help reduce readmissions, decrease costs, optimize clinician workflow, and improve patient outcomes with the most advanced telehealth and remote patient monitoring solution. As the industry's most comprehensive remote patient monitoring platform, HRS' software spans the entire care continuum—from preventative care and behavioral health to chronic care management and the hospital at home.

The Best in KLAS designation is a recognition of outstanding efforts to help healthcare organizations in their quest to deliver exceptional patient care. With the average software score for KLAS rated products at 82.8, HRS surpassed competitors with a final score of 88.1 out of 100.

"Each year, thousands of healthcare professionals across the globe take the time to share their voice with KLAS. They know that sharing their perspective helps vendors to improve and helps their peers make better decisions," said KLAS President, Adam Gale. "The best in KLAS award serves as a signal to provider and payer organizations that they should expect excellence from the winning vendor."

Health Recovery Solutions (HRS) supplies leading healthcare providers with the most advanced telehealth and remote monitoring platform aimed at changing patient behavior to reduce readmissions and improve clinical outcomes. HRS' disease-specific telehealth solutions are customized with educational videos, care plans, and medication reminders while also integrated with Bluetooth peripherals to engage patients. HRS' software helps clinicians manage their high-risk patients and provides seamless communication tools including video chat, wound imaging, and text messaging. For family members and caregivers, HRS' software gives them the ability to be fully involved in their family member's care and well-being. To learn more about Health Recovery Solutions, visit healthrecoverysolutions.com or email [email protected] .

KLAS is a data-driven company on a mission to improve the world's healthcare by enabling provider and payer voices to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals, KLAS collects insights on software, services, and medical equipment to deliver reports, trending data, and statistical overviews. KLAS data is accurate, honest, and impartial. The research directly reflects the voice of healthcare professionals and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. To learn more about KLAS, visit KLASresearch.com .

