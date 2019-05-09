Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation Announces Pricing of $100 Million Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (NASDAQ: HSACU, the "Company") announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 10,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit. The sponsor of the Company is Health Sciences Holdings, LLC, an affiliate of RTW Investments, LP. The units are expected to be listed on The NASDAQ Capital Market ("NASDAQ") and trade under the ticker symbol "HSACU" beginning tomorrow, May 10, 2019. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one warrant to purchase one-half of one share of common stock. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on NASDAQ under the symbols "HSAC" and "HSACW," respectively.

In addition, the underwriters have fully exercised the over-allotment option to purchase an additional 1,500,000 units offered by the Company to cover over-allotments.

The offering is expected to close on May 14, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions.

Chardan and UBS Investment Bank are serving as joint book running managers in the offering.

A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 9, 2019. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained by contacting Chardan Capital Markets LLC, 17 State Street, 21st floor, New York, New York 10004. Copies of the registration statement can be accessed through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation

Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation anticipates targeting companies domiciled in North America or Europe that are developing assets in the biopharma and medical technology sectors, which aligns with our management team's experience in healthcare investing and drug development.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements, including the successful consummation of the Company's initial public offering, are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

Contact: Stephanie A. Sirota

Vice President of Corporate Strategy and Corporate Communications of Health Sciences

Acquisitions Corporation

hsac@rtwfunds.com

