Health Tech Innovator, Medsien Launches First On The Market Pain Management Remote Therapeutic Monitoring (RTM) Solution

The first of it's kind - Medsien has launched their new Remote Pain Management program specifically for pain management providers. Already delivering one of the most unique and advanced software and staffing hybrid remote care platforms in the industry, Medsien is further expanding their services to help specialty pain management practices start to integrate sophisticated, seamless and cost-effective remote monitoring into their care management goals as well.

Medsien RTM solutions now allow pain management specialists to benefit from their highly sophisticated remote patient management programs. RTM programs continuously track patients' important self-reported non-physiological information for musculoskeletal behavioral vitals (i.e. medication adherence, pain assessment) using Medsien's mobile apps and proprietary software, to keep providers informed of important therapeutic details that impact quality and outcomes for their patients.



With consistent, real-time, secure access to patients' important non-physiological details, pain management specialists now can more easily understand patient health status and monitor behavioral health trends more closely. And respond with quick intervention when necessary.



The Medsien RTM program helps pain management providers use self-reported data to improve patient care and health outcomes by improving adherence, patient reporting and patient satisfaction - while also increasing reimbursement. The program overall improves the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of care provided, increases patient engagement and reduces healthcare costs. With the addition of RTM reimbursement, CCM and RPM programs previously not suitable for pain management physicians and practices, pain management specialty practices can now utilize and benefit from Medsien programs.



Company Overview:



Medsien is the leading provider of turnkey remote programs, with some of the most advanced software and most successful solutions in the industry. Medsien is a venture backed health technology company based in the San Francisco Bay Area. https://www.medsien.com/



Medsien is a comprehensive clinical monitoring platform that can enable the rapid implementation of successful remote care solutions for practices of all sizes. Using their unique hybrid software and staffing models, Medsien creates a scalable implementation of valuable remote care services to patients - with no upfront costs or incremental administrative burden. With its intelligent software platform and network of certified medical assistants, Medsien provides an opportunity to intelligently increase revenue for practices while simultaneously improving outcomes and reducing costs.

