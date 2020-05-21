Health Vector integrates the CDC Coronavirus Self-Checker and expands Cognitive Behavioral Therapy Module

NEWTON, Mass., May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Vector integrates the CDC Coronavirus self-checker in its innovative patient decision support app. It's available on Android and iOS.

The Health Vector app includes comprehensive habits tracking and insights features, grounded in principles of cognitive behavioral therapy. Users can set up behavioral goals (e.g. 5,000 steps a day, drink 8 glasses of water, limit salt intake to 2.3 g) and the app helps them stay on target. Users can generate reports and view insights on their progress towards establishing the lifelong healthy habits.

The revolutionary Health Vector app provides the comprehensive Coronavirus e-Visit module to prepare users for the interaction with clinicians. Users can share the report with healthcare providers. Clinicians can remotely screen patient-reported symptoms and travel history for risk factors and triage suspected COVID-19 cases.

The Health Vector patient support system addresses key engagement challenges and patient activation, and is grounded in four core capabilities:

Appropriate utilization of healthcare

Relevant patient-clinician communication

Effective behavioral change

Action analytics and insights

The Health Vector unified solution is a patient decision support system that meets users where they are and motivates appropriate utilization of healthcare services. It gives users the necessary tools to bring awareness of the factors influencing health and well-being, empowering with the skills, knowledge and confidence needed to take action, together with the healthcare provider, for collaborative and informed decisions. The e-Visit / appointments modules include high quality medical history documentation and treatment plan transcriptions with ICD-10 coding which can be transferred into all major EHRs.

About Health Vector

Health Vector is an innovative health management solution that pioneers a new form of patient activation to significantly boost engagement and reduce wellness and medical costs using artificial intelligence insights, principles of cognitive behavioral therapy and action analytics. Health Vector was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA. https://www.healthvector.world/ or download on Apple Store or Google Play .

