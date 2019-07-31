Health2047 Expands Advisory Board with New Strategic Appointments

MENLO PARK, Calif., July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Health2047 Inc., a Silicon Valley business formation and commercialization enterprise launched by the American Medical Association (AMA), today announced the appointment of industry experts Charles Hoyng, Jay Kaminski, Georgia Papathomas and Craig Taylor to its advisory board. These four industry veterans will lend their business, technology, and investment acumen to support the Health2047 team develop and launch powerful new businesses to transform the $3.4 trillion U.S. healthcare industry.

Health2047 Inc. and its strategic partners catalyze system-level solutions in four areas: data, chronic care, radical productivity and healthcare value. The company's first spin out, Akiri, is building a cloud-based, peer-to-peer network to enable trusted data exchange across the complex U.S. healthcare economy. Health2047's most recent spinout, First Mile Care, is a preventive chronic care company that is building an affordable, scalable and sustainable platform to reverse prediabetes.

"In order to tackle healthcare's biggest challenges, our expanding team collaborates closely with both the physician community and technology leaders," said Health2047 Chief Executive Officer Lawrence K. Cohen. "Charles, Jay, Georgia and Craig are revered industry experts whose vast knowledge and experience will undoubtedly help Health2047 expedite meaningful market innovations and impact."

The new members joining Health2047:

Charles Hoyng – Hoyng brings over 30 years of experience in counseling the development, protection, manufacture and distribution of pharmaceutical and medical diagnostic products. In between receiving his Ph.D. in Organic Chemistry from MIT and his law degree from the University of California, Berkeley , Hoyng was a post-doctoral research fellow at the California Institute of Technology , a member of the faculty in the department of chemistry at Texas A&M University , and held several positions at Genentech including Science Director, Organic Chemistry, and Project Team Leader of Genentech's recombinant tissue plasminogen activator (rtPA) project leading to FDA approval of Activase ® (alteplase).

The new advisors will join existing advisory board members Steve Bochner, Joe Marks, Karl Ronn, Allison Spinner, Walter Stewart, Christine Stock, Norman Winarsky and Stephen Wong, to compliment the extensive leadership and expertise provided to Health2047 by the AMA. "We are extraordinarily proud and honored to have such an accomplished group of healthcare technology leaders on our advisory board," said Cohen. "With decades of experience in medicine, AI, machine learning, market adoption strategies, IT management, venture investing, and public health, our executives and advisors are committed to launching solutions that will shape the next-generation of healthcare."

About Health2047

Health2047 Inc. is a Silicon Valley business formation and commercialization enterprise committed to catalyzing fundamental transformation in U.S. healthcare. The company's specific areas of focus include data liquidity, chronic care prevention, radical productivity enhancement, and value-based payment. Health2047's deep relationships with both the American Medical Association and its network of strategic partners create a unique force multiplier that helps drive large-scale changes in healthcare. For more information, please visit http://www.health2047.com.

SOURCE Health2047

