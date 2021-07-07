HealthBridge, Bronson Healthcare Partner to Improve Patient Financial Wellbeing

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthBridge Financial, Inc., a first-of-its-kind financial security solution, is proud to announce that Bronson Healthcare has joined the HealthBridge Provider Network. HealthBridge Members will soon have a new way to pay for and manage their out-of-pocket payments when receiving care at any Bronson location in southwest Michigan.

"We know that when patients are unsure of how they will afford medical costs under today's high deductible plans, they delay care – which hinders early diagnosis and treatment. This ultimately increases costs for everyone in the healthcare ecosystem and negatively impacts a patient's health," says Gregory VandenBosch, HealthBridge co-founder and CEO. "Bronson Healthcare is a forward-thinking, nationally recognized health system, and we are excited by the opportunity to work with them to improve both access and the overall financial experience for patients in the Kalamazoo area."

Founded in 2016 by a team of industry experts, the HealthBridge solution complements an employer's high deductible health plan, helping covered participants manage and pay for out-of-pocket medical costs. It is estimated that two/thirds of Americans skip needed healthcare due to the high cost of care and not having money saved for emergent healthcare needs. This is where HealthBridge can help.

"HealthBridge will help make the payment process easier for patients and provide them with more options than they had before, including extended payment options," says Becky East, senior vice president and CFO for Bronson Healthcare. "We hope the financial security this service provides will give our patients confidence to seek care when they need it."

With a low employer cost and no enrollment cost to members, HealthBridge was designed to benefit everyone enrolled in an employer's health plan, regardless of financial status.

About HealthBridge

HealthBridge Financial, Inc. is a first-of-its kind financial security solution that provides a resource to help members bridge the gap between the high cost of healthcare and their financial wellbeing. The HealthBridge benefit provides members with peace of mind by helping them access care and afford the balances due after a health event with a single consolidated monthly statement and consumer-friendly repayment terms. HealthBridge Network Providers can spend more time focusing on care with more predictable patient payments. HealthBridge solutions run on a proprietary software platform. HealthBridge was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan with an office in Traverse City, MI. To learn more, visit the HealthBridge website or LinkedIn page.

About Bronson

Bronson Healthcare is the largest employer and leading healthcare system in southwest Michigan. They offer a full range of services from primary care to critical care across more than 100 locations.

