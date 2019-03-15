Healthcare 3D Printing - Global Market Insights to 2023: A Growth of 24.17% (CAGR) is Projected
Mar 15, 2019, 19:00 ET
DUBLIN, March 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Healthcare 3D Printing Market: Analysis By Technology (Droplet Deposition, Photopolymerization, Laser Beam, Others), By Application, By End User, By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2013-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Healthcare 3D Printing has been analyzed for the historical period of 2013-2017 and the forecast period of 2018-2023. According to the report, the global market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 24.17% during 2018-2023.
The technology segment of Droplet Deposition has been witnessing growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years backed by increasing production of customized prosthetics and implants, introduction of new 3D printing materials, rising number of surgical centers.
Amongst the regions, North America accounts for the largest regional share in the global healthcare 3D printing market in 2018. Key factors driving the robust growth rate of North America region include well developed healthcare infrastructure, favorable regulatory reforms, surging adoption of 3D printer for the manufacturing of customized medical and dental products.
The report has covered and analyzed the potential of Global Healthcare and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation.
Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global healthcare 3D printing market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.
Scope of the Report
Global Healthcare 3D Printing Market (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023
- Global Healthcare 3D Printing Market - Size, Growth, Forecast
- By Technology (Droplet Deposition, Photopolymerization, Laser Beam, Others)
- By Application (Implants, Prosthetics, Drug Screening, Tissue Engineering, Others)
- By End User (Hospitals, Medical and Surgical Centers, Pharma and Biotech Companies, Others)
Regional Markets - North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)
- Regional Healthcare 3D Printing Market - Size, Growth, Forecast
- By Technology (Droplet Deposition, Photopolymerization, Laser Beam, Others)
- By Application (Implants, Prosthetics, Drug Screening, Tissue Engineering, Others)
- By End User (Hospitals, Medical and Surgical Centers, Pharma and Biotech Companies, Others)
Country Analysis - (U.S., Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, India, Japan China, Brazil)
- Healthcare 3D Printing Market - Size and Growth
- By End User (Hospitals, Medical and Surgical Centers, Pharma and Biotech Companies, Others)
Other Report Highlights
- Market Dynamics - Drivers and Restraints
- Market Trends
- Porter Five Force Analysis
- Policy and Regulatory Landscape
- Competitive Landscape
- Company Analysis
Topics Covered
1. Research Methodology
2. Executive Summary
3. Strategic Recommendations
4. Healthcare 3D Printing Market Overview
5. Global Healthcare 3D Printing Market: Growth and Forecast
5.1 By Value (2013-2017)
5.2 By Value (2018-2023)
6. Global Healthcare 3D Printing Market: By Indication
6.1 Global Healthcare 3D Printing Market-By Technology: Breakdown(%)
6.2 Global Droplet Deposition Healthcare 3D Printing Market Overview
6.3 Global Photopolymerization Healthcare 3D Printing Market Overview
6.4 Global Laser Beam Healthcare 3D Printing Market Overview
6.5 Global Others Technology Healthcare 3D Printing Market Overview
7 Global Healthcare 3D Printing Market: By Application
7.1 Global Healthcare 3D Printing Market: By Application: Breakdown(%)
7.2 Global Healthcare 3D Printing Market, By Implant, By Value
7.3 Global Healthcare 3D Printing Market, By Prosthetics, By Value
7.4 Global Healthcare 3D Printing Market, By Drug Screening, By Value
7.5 Global Healthcare 3D Printing Market, By Tissue Engineering, By Value
7.6 Global Healthcare 3D Printing Market, By Others Application, By Value
8 Global Healthcare 3D Printing Market: By End Users
8.1 Global Healthcare 3D Printing Market: By End Users - Breakdown(%)
8.2 Global Healthcare 3D Printing Market, By Hospitals
8.3 Global Healthcare 3D Printing, By Medical and Surgical Centers
8.4 Global Healthcare 3D Printing, By Pharma and Biotech Companies
8.5 Global Healthcare 3D Printing, By Other End Users
9. Global Healthcare 3D Printing Market: Regional Analysis
9.1 Global Healthcare 3D Printing Market, By Region - Breakdown (%)
9.2 North America Healthcare 3D Printing Market: An Analysis
9.3 North America Healthcare 3D Printing Market: Segment Analysis
9.4 North America Healthcare 3D Printing Market: Country Analysis (U.S. and Canada)
9.5 Europe Healthcare 3D Printing Market: An Analysis
9.6 Europe Healthcare 3D Printing Market: Segment Analysis
9.7 Europe Healthcare 3D Printing Market: Country Analysis (Germany, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)
9.8 Asia Pacific Healthcare 3D Printing Market: An Analysis
9.9 Asia Pacific Healthcare 3D Printing Market: Segment Analysis
9.10 Asia Pacific Healthcare 3D Printing Market: Country Analysis (India, China Japan & Rest of Asia Pacific)
9.11 Rest of World Healthcare 3D Printing Market: An Analysis
9.12 Rest of World Healthcare 3D Printing Market: Segment Analysis
9.13 Rest of World Healthcare 3D Printing Market: Country Analysis (Brazil & Others)
10. Market Dynamics
10.1 Drivers
10.2 Challenges
11. Market Trends
12 Porter's Five Forces Analysis - Healthcare 3D Printing Market
13. SWOT Analysis - Healthcare 3D Printing Market
14. Competitive Landscape
15. Company Profiles
15.1 3D Systems
15.2 Stratasys
15.3 SLM Solutions Group AG
15.4 EnvisionTEC
15.5 Materialise N.V.
15.6 Organovo
15.7 Formlabs
15.8 Renishaw
