Healthcare Analytics Market to grow by USD 37.39 billion from 2021 to 2026 |Evolving Opportunities with Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. & Cerner Corp. |17000+ Technavio Reports

Nov 26, 2021, 17:30 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio's latest research report on the Healthcare Analytics Market offers a comprehensive analysis of new product launches, the latest trends, drivers, and challenges. The healthcare analytics market is expected to grow by USD 37.39 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 21.11% from 2021 to 2026. 39% of the market's growth will originate from North America. The US is the key market for healthcare analytics market in the region. The demand for security, easy access to data, and the need for effective patient information management will facilitate the healthcare analytics market growth in North America.
For more insights on the healthcare analytics market - Download a free sample now!
Market Dynamics
Factors such as the growing interaction of big data with healthcare analytics, increasing pressure to curb healthcare spending and improve patient outcomes, and the growing capital investments will drive the growth of the Healthcare Analytics Market. However, increasing data security and privacy concerns might hamper market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.
Company Profiles
The healthcare analytics market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Some of the companies covered in this report are Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Cerner Corp., Health Catalyst Inc., Inovalon Holdings Inc., International Business Machines Corp., McKesson Corp., Medeanalytics Inc., Oracle Corp., SAS Institute Inc., and UnitedHealth Group, etc.
Few Companies with Key Offerings
- Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. - The company offers healthcare analytics through its business unit Veradigm.
- Cerner Corp. - The company offers a healthcare analytics solution named HealtheAnalytics.
- Health Catalyst Inc. - The company offers healthcare analytics through its data operating system.
Competitive Analysis
The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Market Segmentation
- By Deployment, the market is classified into Cloud-based and On-premise. The Healthcare analytics market share growth by the cloud-based segment will be significant
- By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA. North America will have the largest share of the market.
Related Reports
Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Software Market -The healthcare revenue cycle management (RCM) software market has the potential to grow by USD 27.43 billion during 2021-2025. Download a free sample now!
Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market -The laboratory information management system (LIMS) market has the potential to grow by USD 637.40 million during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.04%.Download a free sample now!
|
Healthcare Analytics Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 21.11%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 37.39 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
18.21
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 39%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, UK, China, Germany, and Japan
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Cerner Corp., Health Catalyst Inc., Inovalon Holdings Inc., International Business Machines Corp., McKesson Corp., Medeanalytics Inc., Oracle Corp., SAS Institute Inc., and UnitedHealth Group
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article