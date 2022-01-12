Healthcare Archiving Ediscovery Market to Record 9.58% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022|Evolving Opportunities with Microsoft Corp., and Smarsh Inc. |17000+ Technavio Reports

The healthcare archiving ediscovery market covers the following areas:

Healthcare archiving ediscovery market - Driver

The key factor driving growth in the healthcare archiving Ediscovery market is the rising volume of electronic data. Enterprises generate data from various sources such as enterprise applications, social networks, web-based searches, and cloud-based applications. With huge volumes of data at hand, organizations are looking to make the best use of raw data and convert it into useful information that would help in their decision-making process. They are focusing on installing data management and data discovery solutions, such as Ediscovery solutions, as a part of data analytics. Cloud-based solutions help in easy big data management and analytics in a cost-effective manner. Against the background of the rapidly evolving dynamics or changing aspects of business, it has become essential for organizations worldwide to innovate continuously and keep revising their existing business models and enterprise infrastructure.

Healthcare archiving ediscovery market - Challenge

The rising data security and privacy concerns will be a major challenge for the healthcare archiving Ediscovery market during the forecast period. The increase in the number of cyberattacks in the healthcare industry has raised considerable concerns over privacy and data protection among players in the industry, including hospitals, clinics, and insurance companies. With the integration of data-generating devices into healthcare systems and the growing availability of data from health insurance companies and hospitals in a centralized place, healthcare organizational information and patient data have become vulnerable to cyberattacks. The current trend toward the digitalization of healthcare workflows and the maintenance of electronic patient records has seen a paradigm shift in the healthcare industry. Hence, the concerns over data security are expected to hinder the growth of the global healthcare archiving eDiscovery market.

Healthcare archiving ediscovery market - Segmentation

The healthcare archiving ediscovery market analysis includes deployment (on-premise and cloud-based) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Alphabet Inc.

Barracuda Networks Inc.

Bloomberg LP

Commvault Systems Inc.

General Electric Co.

Global Relay Communications Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

Smarsh Inc.

Healthcare Archiving Ediscovery Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.19% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.95 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.58 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Alphabet Inc., Barracuda Networks Inc., Bloomberg LP, Commvault Systems Inc., General Electric Co., Global Relay Communications Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., and Smarsh Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized

