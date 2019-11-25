Healthcare Big Data Analytics Market by Component, Analytics Type, Delivery Model, Application, End-user & Region - Forecast to 2024
Nov 25, 2019, 14:45 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Healthcare Big Data Analytics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global healthcare big data analytics market was worth US$ 19.6 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 47.7 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of around 16% during 2019-2024.
At present, various healthcare organizations ranging from multi-provider groups and single-physician offices to large hospital networks are increasingly adopting big data analytics. This rise can be attributed to the multiple advantages of this service which include detecting healthcare fraud quickly and efficiently, and analyzing clinical trials and patient records.
In the coming years, the existing healthcare data volume is expected to grow significantly owing to the rapid change in healthcare reimbursement models. Owing to this, organizations in the industry are leveraging big data analytics to reduce inefficiency in clinical operations, research and development, and public healthcare.
In clinical activities, these solutions help in conducting comparative effectiveness research for defining more cost-effective and clinically relevant ways for diagnosing and treating patients. Similarly, in research and development, big data analytics enables operators to create predictive models for lowering attrition and producing more targeted R&D pipeline in drugs and devices.
Moreover, big data analytics helps in analyzing and tracking disease patterns, outbreaks and transmission for improving public health surveillance. Such benefits and advantages are currently driving the demand for big data analytics market in the healthcare industry.
Key Questions Answered in This Report
- How has the global healthcare big data analytics market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets in the global healthcare big data analytics industry?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the component?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the analytics type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the delivery model?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the global big data analytics in healthcare industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global big data analytics in healthcare industry?
- What is the structure of the global big data analytics in healthcare industry and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the global big data analytics in healthcare industry?
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Healthcare Big Data Analytics Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Breakup by Component
5.4 Market Breakup by Analytics Type
5.5 Market Breakup by Delivery Model
5.6 Market Breakup by Application
5.7 Market Breakup by End-user
5.8 Market Breakup by Region
5.9 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Component
6.1 Service
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Software
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Major Types
6.2.2.1 Electronic Health Record Software
6.2.2.2 Practice Management Software
6.2.2.3 Workforce Management Software
6.2.3 Market Forecast
6.3 Hardware
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Major Types
6.3.2.1 Data Storage
6.3.2.2 Routers
6.3.2.3 Firewalls
6.3.2.4 Virtual Private Networks
6.3.2.5 E-Mail Servers
6.3.2.6 Others
6.3.3 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Analytics Type
7.1 Descriptive Analytics
7.2 Predictive Analytics
7.3 Prescriptive Analytics
7.4 Cognitive Analytics
8 Market Breakup by Delivery Model
8.1 On-Premise Delivery Model
8.2 On-Demand Delivery Model
9 Market Breakup by Application
9.1 Financial Analytics
9.2 Clinical Analytics
9.3 Operational Analytics
9.4 Others
10 Market Breakup by End-user
10.1 Hospitals & Clinics
10.2 Finance & Insurance Agencies
10.3 Research Organizations
11 Market Breakup by Region
11.1 North America
11.2 Europe
11.3 Asia-Pacific
11.4 Middle East & Africa
11.5 Latin America
12 SWOT Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Strengths
12.3 Weaknesses
12.4 Opportunities
12.5 Threats
13 Value Chain Analysis
14 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
14.1 Overview
14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
14.4 Degree of Competition
14.5 Threat of New Entrants
14.6 Threat of Substitutes
15 Price Analysis
16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Market Structure
16.2 Key Players
16.3 Profiles of Key Players
16.3.1 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions
16.3.2 Cerner
16.3.3 IBM
16.3.4 Cotiviti
16.3.5 Oracle
16.3.6 Health Catalyst
16.3.7 Inovalon
16.3.8 Optum
16.3.9 Citiustech
16.3.10 Mckesson
16.3.11 Medeanalytics
16.3.12 SAS Institute
16.3.13 SCIO Health Analytics
16.3.14 Vitreoshealth
16.3.15 Wipro
16.3.16 Cognizant
16.3.17 Siemens Healthcare
16.3.18 Hewlett-Packard
16.3.19 Koninklijke Philips
16.3.20 GE Healthcare
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lr5jm4
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article