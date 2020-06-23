Healthcare Bluebook Launches New Concierge Service To Provide Personal Guidance To High-Value Healthcare

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare Bluebook (Bluebook), an industry leader in guiding patients to high-quality affordable care using objective cost and quality data, today announced its latest innovative product offering, Bluebook CareConnectSM In-Network Navigation.

Using historical data, Bluebook has identified a select group of complex, high-cost procedures that present substantial cost savings opportunities for both employers and employees when care is received from providers that consistently deliver high-quality services at a Fair PriceSM.

Clients who implement Bluebook CareConnect provide enrolled members who need complex procedures with a member concierge who guides them through the numerous steps of identifying and scheduling care with high-value physicians and facilities in their insurance network. The concierge stays closely connected with the member throughout their care journey and coordinates all essential details, including appointment follow-up and medical records transfer.

"My member concierge found the right surgeon for my situation, which led to the right procedure for my circumstances, and negotiated a fair rate that freed me to focus on my surgery and recovery," according to a current Bluebook CareConnect member.

With this enhanced offering, Healthcare Bluebook continues to provide employers with a benefits solution that increases movement from low-value to high-value care, driving savings and rapid ROI, improved healthcare quality for enrolled members, and greater cost predictability.

"Employers are facing a seemingly unwinnable battle against rising healthcare costs, especially in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, and need a way to gain real value from the health benefits they offer," said CEO Scott Paddock. "With Bluebook CareConnect, we are setting a new standard by providing a personal guide who understands how to leverage our industry-leading cost and quality data to help members navigate to the right healthcare solution, especially as they look to reschedule elective procedures in the coming months."

