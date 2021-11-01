Healthcare Cloud Computing Market size worth $ 24.55 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 15.25% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Healthcare Cloud Computing Market" By Deployment Type (Private Cloud, Public Cloud and Hybrid), By Service Model (Infrastructure-As-A-Service, Platform-As-A-Service and Software-As-A-Service) and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market size was valued at USD 7.72 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 24.55 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 15.25% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Overview

The growing trend for digitalization in the healthcare sector has significantly benefited the market. Cloud resources have enabled the healthcare sector to achieve more in shorter time frames and at a lower cost than other resources. Moreover, researchers have gained a huge profit using cloud computing technology, therefore raising its demand in the healthcare industry. However, privacy concern and data security are the major factors will hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The demand for healthcare cloud computing is increasing owing to an ageing population, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and comorbidities. The economic benefits of cloud computing include cost flexibility and which helps to reduced costs and avoids heavy capital expenditure. Furthermore, increasing government initiatives in healthcare services, technological advances in the healthcare industry, growing population boosting the growth of the Healthcare Cloud Computing Market during the forecast period. However, the biggest restraint of cloud computing in the healthcare sector is data loss. It is potentially surrounded by data breach risks which can raise privacy concerns amongst patients.

Key Developments in Healthcare Cloud Computing Market

Key players are adopting new growth strategies such as new product launches, product innovation in order to gain market share in the Healthcare Cloud Computing Market. For instance, in 2020, Allscripts and Microsoft extended their partnership for five years in the healthcare sector. This extension will help to expand its business in terms of the development and delivery of cloud-based health IT solutions.

In 2019, IBM acquired Red Hat to expand its business in the hybrid cloud. The acquisition will help IBM to deliver the next-generation hybrid multi-cloud platform in the market.

The major players in the market are Eclinicalworks, Sectra AB, Carestream Health, Inc., Carecloud Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Nextgen Healthcare, Inc., Siemens Healthineers AG, Athenahealth, Inc.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market On the basis of Deployment Type, Service Model, and Geography.

Healthcare Cloud Computing Market, By Deployment Type

Private Cloud



Public Cloud



Hybrid

Healthcare Cloud Computing Market, By Service Model

Infrastructure-As-A-Service



Platform-As-A-Service



Software-As-A-Service

Healthcare Cloud Computing Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

