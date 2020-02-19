Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Study, 2018-2023 - Key Growth Opportunities in Imaging Informatics, PHM, Real-World Data & Analytics, Health Data Continuity, and Telemedicine

DUBLIN, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market, Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global healthcare cloud market revenue is expected to surge at a compound annual growth rate of 25.1% from 2018 to 2023.



Cloud computing in healthcare is gaining momentum as a variety of factors create a significant need for the value propositions that a successful cloud implementation promises to offer.



Cloud computing involves the use of external suppliers of infrastructure, platforms, and software. As a result, former capital expenses or owned software systems are transitioned to a service offered by a cloud provider or participants within a cloud service provider's ecosystem. This study focuses on cloud services that are used by providers and other healthcare stakeholders seeking to manage clinical and business workflows and reduce certain costs associated with the data-rich global healthcare environment.



This study reviews the significant drivers that are propelling cloud computing in healthcare. For example, the data flow resulting from digital health systems will transform healthcare into a Big Data environment. This trend will include data from telehealth and increasingly from consumer-generated remote monitoring systems. There is a consistent view across the industry that healthcare providers are eager to take advantage of the cloud, but this is offset by the reality that careful planning and diligence must be performed in order to ensure that the configuration of the selected cloud implementation is the correct path forward.

Also challenging is the fact that providers are finding it difficult to staff the IT cloud management experts needed to ensure a smooth transition from in-house systems. The transition to usage-based cloud services must be well planned to avoid the potential for higher-than-anticipated costs. For example, the migration of data from internal data centers to cloud services can be complicated, depending on the systems involved. There is also the ever-present need to maintain data security and patient privacy.



Cloud computing offers a compelling financial proposition for healthcare providers. By utilizing the infrastructure of a cloud service provider, healthcare providers should be able to achieve increased scalability and reduce their IT costs. In addition, the use of software-as-a-service will relieve medical staff from time-intensive management of various software-related maintenance and update functions.



The study also reviews the potential for the healthcare cloud to accelerate the deployment of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, and advanced data analytics.



The evolving healthcare cloud will increase the potential for data system interoperability across the healthcare industry. Perhaps the most exciting aspect of the cloud will be the growth of a new generation of ecosystems that will revolutionize the way that clinical and operational data can be used to support improved patient outcomes and customer relationship management.

Although a great deal of media attention is devoted to tracking familiar cloud market leaders such as Amazon AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, this report will identify and summarize the activities of key participants of the emerging healthcare cloud ecosystem. This dynamic ecosystem will be the catalyst of new growth opportunities for specialized service suppliers across the global healthcare industry.

Key Issues Addressed

How has the market for cloud solutions for healthcare providers changed in the last few years?

What will be the growth opportunities over the next five years?

Who are the current market participants, and are they well-positioned to meet customer needs?

How is the healthcare cloud being used by imaging departments?

What are some innovative, industry-specific solutions being introduced using cloud platforms, and how do these impact the current healthcare industry paradigms?

How will care delivery ecosystems evolve using cloud technologies?

Companies Mentioned



AWS Cloud Ecosystem

Google Cloud

Microsoft Azure

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Dashboard

Growth Opportunities in the Global Market

Critical Success Factors

CEO's Perspective

Scope and Segmentation

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Alternatives to Cloud Computing

2. Analysis of the Growth Environment

Market Definitions and Segmentation

Cloud Infrastructure Definitions

Healthcare Industry Transformations Driving Cloud Adoption

Top Reasons for Healthcare Providers to Invest in Cloud

Care Delivery Innovations Powered by Cloud Computing

New Business Models Powered by Cloud Computing

Major Development - IBM Acquisition of Red Hat

Cloud Pricing Models

Challenges of Moving Data to the Cloud

Multi-Cloud Environments Gaining Attention

5G Wireless Networks - Potential Impact on the Cloud

3. Visioning Scenarios

Healthcare Cloud Computing Approaching Maturity

Cloud Convergence Potential with Other Emerging Technologies

Cloud Convergence Potential Explained

Healthcare Cloud - Medical Imaging

Opportunities for Cloud Services to Support Imaging

Imaging Companies' Cloud Value Propositions

4. The Cloud-based Healthcare Ecosystem

The Healthcare Cloud-based Ecosystem

Samples of Healthcare Partners - AWS Cloud Ecosystem

Samples of Healthcare Partners - Microsoft Azure

Samples of Healthcare Partners - Google Cloud

5. Growth Pipeline

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Segment

Revenue Forecast by Segment Discussion

Regional Revenue Share and CAGR

Regional Revenue Share and CAGR Discussion

Penetration Analysis

Growth Opportunities in the Global Market

Growth Opportunity 1 - Imaging Informatics

Growth Opportunity 2 - PHM

Growth Opportunity 3 - Real-World Data and Analytics

Growth Opportunity 4 - Health Data Continuity

Growth Opportunity 5 - Telemedicine

Critical Success Factors

6. Competitive Landscape

Recent Notable Deals that Impact the Healthcare Cloud

Competitive Market Structure

Healthcare Cloud Service Breakdown

Cloud Services - Competitive Dynamics

Cloud Vendor Selection Criteria and Competitive Advantages in Healthcare

Competitive Market Structure

7. Notable Healthcare Cloud Companies

8. Leading Cloud Solution Suppliers

9. Specialized Healthcare Cloud Services

Healthcare EHR Cloud Services

10. System Integrators Participating in the Healthcare Cloud

Healthcare Cloud System Integrators

11. Regional Outlook

Key Trends in North America

Key Trends in Latin America

Key Trends in Europe

Key Trends in Africa

Key Trends in the Middle East

Key Trends in India

Key Trends in China

Key Trends in Japan

Key Trends in Southeast Asia

Key Trends in Australia

12. The Last Word

