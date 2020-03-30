Healthcare Communication Company Releases Free Patient-to-Provider App for Real-time, Remote Communication

According to Dr. Woodson, the release of Pulsara Patient is especially pertinent as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to unfold, and will allow healthcare teams to:

Further mitigate or manage patient surge to healthcare facilities, which are becoming increasingly overwhelmed with potential and confirmed COVID-19 cases while working with limited resources and personnel.

by allowing them to provide care without being exposed. Remote care via telemedicine also helps preserve Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). Connect ALL members of the care team on a single, unified communication channel, starting with the patients themselves.

Leveraging the power of mobile technology, the Pulsara Patient app provides an easy way for a patient (or their family member or power of attorney) to securely communicate with their healthcare providers during time sensitive emergencies or serious illnesses.

To enable live audio/video functionality with the patient or family, clinicians simply create a patient channel, add contact information for the patient or family member, and send a pre-populated message to the patient's phone which prompts them to download the Pulsara app. From there, clinicians can initiate secure, live audio or video calls.

Pulsara Patient works for any patient (with any condition) who has a smart device with good internet or cellular connectivity and who is comfortable using smartphone apps for either Android or iOS devices. Pulsara Patient can be used both for outpatients who need teletrigage or need to be connected with a clinician while in medical isolation, and for inpatients, where the patient's personal device can be used to reduce clinician exposure in cases of infectious disease, for example.

Pulsara Patient is now included in the company's free COVID-19 management package. EMS and healthcare facilities interested in leveraging the platform can sign up here .

ABOUT PULSARA

Pulsara is a healthcare communication platform that connects teams across organizations. What makes Pulsara unique is its ability to enable dynamic networked communications for any illness or injury. With Pulsara, clinicians can add a new organization, team, or specialist to any patient event, dynamically building a care team even as the patient condition and location are constantly evolving.

Simply CREATE a dedicated patient channel. BUILD the team. And, COMMUNICATE using audio, live video, instant messaging, data, images, and key benchmarks. Studies report an average decreased treatment time of nearly 30% when using Pulsara. Pulsara is the evidence-based standard of care.

SOURCE Pulsara

