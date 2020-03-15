Healthcare Communication Platform, Pulsara, Announces Release of FREE COVID-19 Management Package

"With confirmed Coronavirus Disease 2019 cases on the rise in the U.S., we know that many EMS and healthcare organizations are rapidly preparing for the management of this crisis within their communities," said Pulsara Founder and CEO, Dr. James Woodson. "Inter-organization communication has never been more important than it is right now. In this time of need, we are fortunate to be able to serve."

There are several ways clinicians can use the mHealth Pulsara communication platform to help their teams manage patients with the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). During the pandemic, Pulsara for COVID-19 is free for teams using the platform for ANY combination of these goals.

Goal #1: Mitigate Patient Surge

EMS, hospitals, urgent cares, nursing homes, freestanding EDs ...

Leverage video telemedicine and messaging for medical control scenarios, transporting only the patients who absolutely need to visit the hospital.

Goal #2: Limit Transfers to Clinically Appropriate Cases

Interfacility Communications — Department of Health included

Instead of a phone call or radio report, utilize multimedia capabilities including secure video calls, images, messaging, and audio clips to evaluate the patient and determine the appropriate disposition.

Goal #3: Limit Exposure to Clinicians and Other Patients

EMS/Ambulance to Emergency Department

Through early notification, Pulsara allows EMT and Paramedic teams to adequately prepare for COVID-19 patient arrival, limiting exposure to clinicians and other patients at receiving emergency departments.

Goal #4: Limit Repeat Clinician Exposure AND Conserve Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)

Intrafacility Communication

Evaluation phase: In the ED, alternative screening sites, etc., care teams can use video telehealth and messaging to minimize the number of clinicians and resources in direct contact with COVID-19 patients.

Inpatient phase: Reduce clinician exposure by reducing trips into the room. Use live video and messaging during patient assessments and medical rounds.

Goal #5: Secure Outpatient Medical Isolation (Quarantine) Communication

Patient to Provider

Facilitate regular check-ins with health departments or providers via live video calls, audio clips, messaging, vital signs, and more. This provides consolidated data for the duration of the patient event.

"During a time where social distancing is necessary, clinicians need a way to simply and securely connect with each other," said Kris Kaull, Chief Marketing Officer and Flight Paramedic. "Helping the medical community manage patient surge, preserve Personal Protective Equipment and limit exposure to protect our clinicians and their patients is at the forefront of our minds."

Pulsara has a dedicated team standing by to promptly and remotely provide consultations, demonstrations, implementations, training, and customer support for Pulsara's COVID-19 workflows. Those interested in using Pulsara for COVID-19 can sign up right here.

ABOUT PULSARA

Pulsara is a mobile-first healthcare communication platform that connects teams across organizations. What makes Pulsara unique is its ability to enable dynamic networked communications for any illness or injury. With Pulsara, clinicians can add a new organization, team, or specialist to any patient event, dynamically building a care team even as the patient condition and location are constantly evolving.

Simply CREATE a dedicated patient channel. BUILD the team. And, COMMUNICATE using audio, live video, instant messaging, data, images, and key benchmarks. Studies report an average decreased treatment time of nearly 30% when using Pulsara. Pulsara is the evidence-based standard of care. For more information, visit https://www.pulsara.com

SOURCE Pulsara

Related Links

https://www.pulsara.com

