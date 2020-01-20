Healthcare Construction Company, Simone Health, Reflects on the Top 4 Medical Facility Technology Trends from 2019

BRONX, N.Y., Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern technology has become an irremovable piece of our daily lives, as well as an essential tool in doing business. This is increasingly true in the healthcare world, where some of the most advanced developments in treatment, procedure, surgical, and operational technologies are emerging every day. With a variety of new patient demands growing every year, medical technology has evolved to solve some of the biggest challenges in the 21st century healthcare industry. Healthcare construction company, Simone Health, reflects on the top four medical facility technology trends from 2019.

EHR Optimization: EHR, or electronic health records, allow healthcare providers to securely access and share patient information across medical channels. The growth of EHR has been proliferated by increased access to technology across the healthcare industry, and its popularity has exploded now that practitioners are enjoying the efficiency and patient convenience. Optimizing the collection and distribution of EHR enables healthcare providers to efficiently attend to their patients with accurate health history reports, while decreasing paper use and increasing productivity in the medical workplace.

Interoperability: Interoperability is a key feature for any modern healthcare system. The nature of the medical industry makes information sharing essential for quality patient care across multiple providers, and interoperability enables providers to connect. Sending out patient information to other medical professionals is standard, but ensuring that they are received and integrated into the other providers' EHR system is essential for an accurate portrayal of a patient's case. Interoperability takes patient-centric healthcare to the next level, focusing on sharing their health data with the providers that require it to provide an exceptional medical experience.

Virtual Care: Virtual care is a new way of providing healthcare to patients remotely. It's become increasingly popular across the healthcare industry as a way to increase patient reach and save resources on home-visits and medical appointments, as both can be done virtually instead. Virtual healthcare visits often involve quality AV technology and healthcare devices that can continually monitor patient conditions. Virtual care saves time and money for both patients and healthcare providers, while providing the same quality care and one-on-one attention many patients require, only through a video conference instead.

Patient Engagement Solutions: Increasing patient engagement has become a buzzword for healthcare centers all over the country. While there are a variety of new, innovative ways for people to socially engage with one another online, it's becoming more popular to connect with your health online too. Medical care has long been viewed as inconvenient, but technology has made everything more accessible, including your own health. Patient portals, where patients can view their records and test results in a few seconds with a secure account, are a great outlet for patients to become involved in their own healthcare.

Technology is empowering our healthcare professionals to reach a higher number of patients, provide a personalized patient experience, and increase the effectiveness of many treatments. The trends we're seeing above are just a selection of the best developments, but we're already excited to see how medical technology continues to develop in the next few years.

About Simone Health Development Companies:

Simone Health Development Companies is a full-service real estate investment company specializing in the acquisition and development of office, retail, industrial and healthcare properties in the New York tristate area. Headquartered in the Bronx, the privately held company owns and manages more than 5 million square feet of property in the Bronx, Westchester County, Queens, Long Island, Connecticut and New Jersey. The company's portfolio includes more than 100 properties and ranges from multi-building office parks to retail and industrial space. The largest and most successful development from Simone Health is the 42-acre Hutchinson Metro Center office complex located directly off the Hutchinson River Parkway in the Pelham Bay section of the Bronx. The first two phases of the complex, which comprise nearly 750,000 square feet of Class A office and medical space, are fully leased. Two additional phases totaling 650,000 square feet (370,000-square-foot Metro Center Atrium and 280,000-square-foot Tower Two), are completed and fully leased. Visit www.simdev.com

