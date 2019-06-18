Healthcare Construction Company, Simone Healthcare Development, Shares the Pros of Repurposed Spaces for Healthcare

BRONX, N.Y., June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- If you've ever driven by an abandoned building and wondered what it could become, then you could get into the business of repurposing. Repurposed spaces have numerous benefits to their buyers, from the ability to work off an existing structure to lowering capital input. In the healthcare industry specifically, repurposing underutilized or abandoned spaces has begun to emerge as a trend, especially with hospitals seeking to open smaller, more targeted healthcare spaces off-campus. Healthcare construction company, Simone Healthcare Development, shares some of the pros that can come out of repurposed healthcare spaces below.

Decentralizing Healthcare: As off-campus services such as ambulatory care centers increase in popularity, healthcare organizations can increase the number of buildings in use, reduce the cost of construction by location, and re-outfit existing buildings in communities, which have a high demand for healthcare centers. Doing so makes these facilities more accessible to the community that needs them, while also reducing the strain put on on-campus parking and facilities. The hospital is still expanding its presence and patient reach physically, without the downside of increased on-campus foot and vehicle traffic.

Reusing existing space rather than constructing a new building, reduces the overall carbon footprint of a healthcare facility. This is because there is reduced need to go through an expensive, noisy, and often environmentally wasteful construction process. Existing structures also tend to already have access or proximity to public transportation, along with a familiarity among locals. Adapting an existing building to your hospital's needs is often a lower investment than developing a brand new building from nothing, on top of the environmental benefits. Mixed-use Facilities with Ease: Many existing retail spaces are built outfitted for multiple "store-front" locations, sectioned off into individualized spaces. With a recent increase in demand for mixed-use facilities, space developers, who decide to repurpose these kinds of existing locations for healthcare, can take advantage of this "store-front" design. The already divided up sections can be fully utilized in a mixed-use healthcare facility, with each section housing able to host a specialized practice. In addition, repurposing what was already a mixed-use space can allow for another growing healthcare trend: the addition of a wellness center. Incorporating a wellness program can bring new patients to a specific facility off-campus, rather than having patrons travel to a main hospital branch, reducing on-campus resource use.

Repurposing existing spaces for healthcare facilities has many benefits that align directly with the goals of developers: They're low-cost, can easily fit in with recent trends, bring hospitals closer to a community, and can follow sustainable practices. Take advantage of what these spaces can do for your next healthcare facility development project.

Simone Health Development Companies is a full-service real estate investment company specializing in the acquisition and development of office, retail, industrial and healthcare properties in the New York tristate area. Headquartered in the Bronx, the privately held company owns and manages more than 5 million square feet of property in the Bronx, Westchester County, Queens, Long Island, Connecticut and New Jersey. The company's portfolio includes more than 100 properties and ranges from multi-building office parks to retail and industrial space. The largest and most successful development from Simone Health is the 42-acre Hutchinson Metro Center office complex located directly off the Hutchinson River Parkway in the Pelham Bay section of the Bronx. The first two phases of the complex, which comprise nearly 750,000 square feet of Class A office and medical space, are fully leased. Two additional phases totaling 650,000 square feet (370,000-square-foot Metro Center Atrium and 280,000-square-foot Tower Two), are completed and fully leased. Visit www.simdev.com.

