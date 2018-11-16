Healthcare Consulting Services Market to Grow at 10.2% CAGR to 2023 - Top Trends and Key Insights - ReportsnReports

PUNE, India, November 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Geographically, the healthcare consulting services market dominated by North America, but Asia Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR to 2023, due to the increasing need for remote care and telemedicine in rural areas in the region.

The global healthcare consulting services market is expected to reach USD 15.88 billion by 2023 from USD 9.76 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 10.2%. The significant growth in the global aging population, rising importance of value-based care, and technical advancements in the healthcare industry are factors driving the growth of this market.

Report analyses healthcare consulting services market by type of service, end user, & region. Apart from a comprehensive geographic analysis and market sizing, report also provides market share analysis, growth opportunity, & competitive landscape. In addition, company profiles include the consulting service portfolios, developments, & strategies adopted by prominent market players to maintain and increase their shares in market over past three years.

Global Healthcare Consulting Services Market, By Type of Service

IT Consulting

Digital Consulting

Financial Consulting

Operations Consulting

Strategy Consulting

HR & Talent Consulting

Overall healthcare consulting services market size was used in top-down approach to estimate the sizes of other individual submarkets (mentioned in the market segmentation by type of service, end user, and region) through percentage splits from secondary and primary research. The bottom-up approach was also implemented (wherever applicable) for data extracted from secondary research to validate the market segment revenues obtained.

The key players in the healthcare consulting services market include Accenture (US), McKinsey & Company (US), Cognizant (US), Deloitte Consulting (US), and Ernst & Young (UK).

The report contains information on market share analysis and growth opportunities in the healthcare consulting services market in various regions. This report broadly segments the healthcare consulting services market by the type of service, end user, and region.

Healthcare consulting services market segmented into digital consulting, IT consulting, operations consulting, financial consulting, strategy consulting, & HR & talent consulting. Digital consulting segment accounted for largest share of healthcare consulting services market in 2017. Factors driving growth of this segment include shift from paper-based healthcare models to digital models in developed markets & increasing healthcare spending for building intelligent hospitals across globe.

Healthcare consulting services market research data, current market size, and a forecast of future trends will help key market players and new entrants make the necessary decisions regarding service offerings, geographic focus, change in strategic approach, and levels of output to remain successful.

The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

By Type: Supply - 64%, Demand - 36%

By Designation: CIO/IT Manager-28%, Physicians-22%, Healthcare Consultants -22%

By Region: North America -32%, Europe -24%, Asia Pacific -20%, MEA -12%, LATAM - 12%

The global healthcare consulting services market was dominated by North America, followed by Europe in 2017. Factors such as increasing M&A activity, pricing pressure on pharmaceutical companies are driving the growth of the healthcare consulting services market in this region.

