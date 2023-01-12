Healthcare Consulting Services Market Worth $25.9 Billion By 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global healthcare consulting services market size is expected to reach USD 25.9 billion by 2030 and register a CAGR of 8.3% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The increasing budget cuts, the desire to enhance operational efficiency, changing healthcare policies and regulations, and growing demand to implement new technologies such as big data analytics, cloud deployment, and IoT among healthcare institutions such as life sciences companies and government bodies are some of the key factors driving the healthcare consulting services market.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

Based on services the strategic management segment held the largest share of 49.0% in 2022 owing to the growing demand for M&A strategy consulting among the healthcare organizations.

Based on end-use, the pharmaceutical companies segment accounted for a maximum share of 27.9% in 2022. The growing need to manage costs associated with various operations in the pharmaceutical company and the increasing demand for brand management of existing products are supporting segment growth.

Based on region, North America dominated the market in 2022 and accounted for a share of 47.3% due to the increase in the adoption of digitalization among healthcare organizations.

Read 100 page market research report, "Healthcare Consulting Services Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Services (Strategic Management Consulting), By End-use (Hospitals), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Healthcare Consulting Services Market Growth & Trends

Healthcare consulting services firms assist healthcare organizations in increasing their efficiency and profits; they also assist in providing structural recommendations for the firm. These advantages associated with healthcare consulting are expected to improve demand for these services across the forecast period. Over the years, there has been uncertainty over healthcare reform, growth in employer self-insurance, a rise in patient pay responsibility, and a growing demand for understanding healthcare coverage. These issues are likely to improve the demand for healthcare consulting services for managing payers' needs.

Pharmaceutical companies are heavily investing in the research and development of new drugs. As a result, the number of new drugs in the pipeline has increased in recent years. According to the Pharma R&D annual review, as of 2022, over 20,109 drugs were in the pipeline. These drugs are expected to be launched in the coming years. Due to the uncertainties created by the COVID-19 pandemic, pharmaceutical companies are expected to collaborate with strategic consultants to develop their launch strategy. This is expected to support market growth in the post-pandemic period.

Healthcare Consulting Services Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global healthcare consulting services market report based on services, end-use, and region.

Healthcare Consulting Services Market - Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Strategic Management Consulting

Financial Management Consulting

Information Technology Consulting

Human Resource Consulting

Others

Healthcare Consulting Services Market - End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Pharmaceutical Companies

Hospitals

Insurance Companies

Government Organizations

Other Healthcare Providers

Healthcare Consulting Services Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Italy



Spain



Denmark



Sweden



Norway

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



Australia



Thailand



South Korea

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Kuwait

List of Key Players in Healthcare Consulting Services Market

Accenture

McKinsey & Company

Deloitte

PwC

L.E.K. Consulting

Huron Consulting Group Inc.

Cognizant

EY

Bain & Company, Inc.

IQVIA, Inc.

Boston Consulting Group

