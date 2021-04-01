Healthcare Council Announces Partnership With Innovative Companies Focused On Healthcare Recruitment

WARRENDALE, Pa., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare Council of Western Pennsylvania (Healthcare Council) is partnering with Ferra Executive Search and Watch It Work, two Pittsburgh-based recruitment firms, to help its members with finding and hiring talented professionals more quickly and efficiently through traditional and innovative search services.

Under the agreement, members of Healthcare Council will have preferential access to professional services provided by Ferra Executive Search and Watch It Work. Healthcare Council is a non-profit healthcare trade association representing more than 70 providers across the continuum of care in western Pennsylvania and northern West Virginia.

"Our members face challenges filling clinical and support positions. This partnership is key to Healthcare Council's overall strategy in assisting our members to recruit and retain candidates at all levels," said A. J. Harper, president of Healthcare Council. "We are pleased to be working with Ferra Executive Search, a firm committed to workforce development in the region."

The partnership includes two components: professional search services through Ferra Executive Search and a new video job board through Watch It Work. "We look forward to working closely with Healthcare Council members. We are excited to offer our blend of traditional and non-traditional and modern services to attract the best qualified human resources, especially during these critical times," said Kevin Ferra, founding partner of Ferra Executive Search and chief executive officer of Watch It Work.

Through Ferra Executive Search, Healthcare Council members will have access to traditional search services for all levels of searches and types of positions that members have a need to fill.

Members will also have access to a video job board that will serve as a virtual marketplace for healthcare professionals seeking employment opportunities in the region. "Powered by Watch It Work's proprietary technology, the platform will offer Healthcare Council members additional insights and tools to collect and analyze data on the region's talent pool," Ferra said. "This pilot program will also aim to drastically change the candidate experience by centralizing regional healthcare opportunities which need the most attention, and by sharing these opportunities in a more engaging way which is critical for top talent."

Both Ferra Executive Search and Watch It Work were founded by Ferra, a global talent acquisition leader with more than 20 years of experience in healthcare and higher education. Prior to starting the Pittsburgh-based company, he successfully led the talent acquisition and mobility efforts for Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi and Georgetown University in Qatar.

ABOUT HEALTHCARE COUNCIL OF WESTERN PENNSYLVANIA

Healthcare Council is a non-profit, regional trade association representing a continuum of healthcare providers including hospitals, non-profit long-term care facilities, long-term care acute care providers, clinics, behavioral health providers, organizations that provide services to those with intellectual and developmental disabilities and specialty hospitals in a 30-county area of western Pennsylvania and northern West Virginia. Healthcare Council serves as a neutral convening authority for providers across the region and members work collaboratively to address common issues and concerns as well as share best practices. Visit www.hcwp.org for more information.

ABOUT FERRA EXECUTIVE SEARCH

Ferra Executive Search is a boutique recruitment firm focused on identifying talent in the healthcare and higher education industries. Founder Kevin Ferra, a global talent acquisition leader, has more than 20 years of experience in health care and higher education. He is a graduate of the Entrepreneurial Development Program at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and holds degrees from Georgetown University and Duquesne University. For more information visit www.ferrasearch.com.

ABOUT WATCH IT WORK

Watch It Work is an innovative job advertising platform that allows candidates to visually "see their next job." By creating customized videos highlighting job opportunities, employer brands, and the overall employee value proposition, Watch It Work delivers information to job seekers in a modern way that is uniquely engaging on any platform or device. For more information visit www.watchitwork.com

