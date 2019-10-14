Healthcare Cyber Security Market - Global Outlook Report 2017-2026

DUBLIN, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Healthcare Cyber Security - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Healthcare Cyber Security market accounted for $6.88 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $36.88 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 20.5% during the forecast period.

Increasing demand for cloud services, and rising cases of healthcare cyber-attacks are the key driving factors for the market growth. However, shortage of trained professionals is hindering the market growth.

Cybersecurity, also known as information technology security or computer security is a body of technologies, processes, and practices intended to protect networks, computers, programs, and data from unauthorized access and damage or attack.

Amongst Type of Threat, Ransomware segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period, as It is highly preferred by hackers as it encrypts valuable data and provides access to unauthorized users.

By Geography, Asia Pacific is expected to grow due to rising awareness regarding availability of technologically advanced anti-virus software.

