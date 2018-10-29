Healthcare Data Security Company, Comport Offers Solutions to Optimize Location-Based Applications in Healthcare

RAMSEY, N.J., Oct. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In order to help medical facilities continue to prioritize optimal patient care, Comport, an expert among cloud computing service providers , offers solutions to optimize location-based applications in healthcare.

There's an inherent human element to patient care, and a large part of what makes a hospital successful is a well-trained and compassionate staff. However, without cutting-edge technology, there is a limit to the abilities of doctors, nurses, and all other members of the healthcare team.

Listed below are just a few of the benefits that location-based applications can have when it comes to providing the best possible care.

Happier Patients and Higher HCAHPS Scores. Location-based applications are all about streamlining the patient care experience by providing a more organized work environment. When technology is working flawlessly and in a way that optimizes staff speed, precision, and attention to patient needs, the medical facility will end up with happier patients as a result. While having happy patients is incentive enough, in and of itself, it also ties into HCAHPS scores which can have a direct impact on the degree of reimbursement that a hospital receives for services.

Some time and money spent in implementing this technology keeps operations running smoothly into the future, which makes for happy patients, happy staff, and a happy hospital.

Easily Resolve Patient Issues. Most medical facilities have a bunch of moving pieces that all need to work together to provide the optimal experience for each and every patient. In reality, there are inefficiencies in most hospital environments that can lead to unhappy patients and a lower quality of care overall. Location-based services can help with some of these situations, such as easily delivering food and drink to patient rooms, finding needed equipment, or allowing patients to find a new doctor's office quickly and efficiently.

Streamline Workflow And Identify Improvement Opportunities. One of the benefits of location services platforms, such as one like Aruba Meridian, is the ability to make for a more efficient experience as a whole, as well as locating and addressing areas where the hospital falls short. Being able to easily locate inventory and devices with optimal speeds could literally save a life, and these location-based services provide a framework that a hospital can build out to their specific needs. With the technology in place, each medical facility can use the power of cloud computing to give staff the tools they need to do their job efficiently and improve patient outcomes.

Optimize Patient Flow. One aspect of these systems that often goes unspoken is the sheer amount of data that they are able to collect. By tracking patterns of patient flow over the course of days, weeks, months, or even years, it's possible to identify periods where the hospital will likely be under a significant strain. Tracking treatment speeds and the number of patients moving through the facility is an excellent way to better distribute the workforce and identify other avenues for improvement.

