Healthcare Design Studio, GoInvo Releases Open Source Information Visualization "Understanding Coronavirus"

ARLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GoInvo, a digital health design consultancy headquartered in Arlington, Massachusetts, today announced the release of "Understanding Coronavirus", (http://understandingcoronavirus.org/), the latest in a series of open source research and visualizations related to public health.

The 2019 Novel Coronavirus, also known as Covid-19, caused an outbreak of respiratory illness in Wuhan, China that has since spread to other parts of China and the world. The information visualization includes an overview of the Coronavirus, a historical timeline, and information on prevention and caring for patients, all of which are cited and referenced from reputable sources.

"Understanding Coronavirus" is available for download as a PDF poster: (http://understandingcoronavirus.org/)

"We need more ways to see and understand what's happening with the global effort around the Coronavirus. Everyday people need a simple, approachable way to lock onto the details. That's the reason for our current effort to create a graphical narrative: It's an easy to understand story," said Juhan Sonin, director of GoInvo. The GoInvo design team will be regularly updating "Understanding Coronavirus" as more information becomes available.

GoInvo's open source healthcare design and research has been featured in publications such as WIRED, NPR, and the new book "Health Design Thinking", by Dr. Bon Ku and Ellen Lupton (Cooper Hewitt / MIT Press). These include a ground-breaking, comprehensive visualization of the Determinants of Health (https://www.goinvo.com/vision/determinants-of-health/), the nationally recognized Care Cards (https://www.goinvo.com/work/care-cards), open research on care plans (https://www.goinvo.com/features/careplans/), and the Open Source Healthcare Journal (https://www.goinvo.com/vision/open-source-healthcare/), a magazine advocating innovative open source solutions in health.

About GoInvo

GoInvo's human centered design practice is dedicated to innovation in healthcare — to improve people's lives and enable us all to live a healthier future. Over the past 15 years, GoInvo has created digital health products and services for patients, clinicians, researchers, and administrators — working with organizations as far-reaching as AstraZeneca, Johnson and Johnson, 3M, and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Visit our Web site (http://www.goinvo.com) to learn more about how we're designing the future of healthcare.

