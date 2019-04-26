Healthcare Development Firm, Simone Development, Discusses Upcoming Trends in Healthcare Facility Development: Smart Hospitals

BRONX, N.Y., April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In order to keep up with the latest trends of the 21st century, the healthcare industry is beginning to embrace the latest technologies into, and onto, their walls. Healthcare development firm, Simone Development, has all the details about one of the latest trends in healthcare facility development: Smart hospitals.

Technology is advancing faster than many of us can keep up with, which means that there's unlimited potential in incorporating smart technology into healthcare facilities. While most people think of smart homes or smart stores in retail when it comes to interactive and personalized technology, the same innovation can be, and should be, applied to healthcare facilities.

Want to learn more about smart hospitals? Keep reading below for the details.

What makes a Smart Hospital Smart?

A smart hospital is "smart" because it blends together various technologies like cloud computing, mobile communications, and other technology-enabled interactive interfaces in order to streamline hospital operations on both back-end processes and front-end services. Essentially, it's incorporating state-of-the-art technology to make the hospital run smoother, faster, and more efficiently, for medical professionals and patients alike.

How will smart hospitals improve patient-centricity?

Smart hospitals provide patients with the option to directly interact with their medical needs through a digital interface. Centered around informing patients, an all-inclusive smart hospital system done well can review patient concerns and provide them with the best healthcare service experience possible. It also allows patients to communicate efficiently with medical staff, alerting them of any discomfort or treatment questions they may have during an in-patient stay or a consultation.

How will healthcare providers and facility managers benefit from smart hospitals?

Streamlining hospital medical and operational data into one, the data-based system provides hospital staff with the ability to optimize their workflow and organization and communicate with one another more effectively and efficiently through hospital floors and halls. There are numerous benefits from incorporating smart technology into any workplace, but in one as fast-paced and high-pressured as a hospital, it could truly make a difference. In addition to aiding in day-to-day operations and creating a simpler patient experience, the smart hospital can also provide medical researchers with valuable patient data for new breakthroughs in the medical field.

Smart hospitals are the healthcare facility of the future, keeping doctor and patient connected, expanding patient reach, and speeding up urgent communications. While the advanced technology may seem daunting at first, it's key to remember that the only way to make progress is to take that first leap.

