DUBLIN, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Healthcare E-Commerce Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth and Change to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global healthcare e-commerce market.

This report focuses on the healthcare e-commerce market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the healthcare e-commerce market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the market's response to the challenge of the global pandemic.

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for healthcare e-commerce? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Healthcare E-Commerce Market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider healthcare e-commerce market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit this.

The healthcare e-commerce market section of the report gives context. It compares the healthcare e-commerce market with other segments of the healthcare e-commerce market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, healthcare e-commerce market indicators comparison.

Major players in the healthcare e-commerce market are Amazon, Exactcare Pharmacy, Flipkart Pvt. Ltd., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., eBay Inc., Remdi SeniorCare, Lloyds Pharmacy Ltd., McCabes Pharmacy, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., and CVS Health.



The global healthcare e-commerce market is expected to decline from $352.23 billion in 2020 to $346.87 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -1.5%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The market is expected to reach $643.07 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 17%.



The healthcare e-commerce market consists of sales of healthcare products and their related services. E-commerce is also known as internet commerce or electronic commerce and refers to the sales and purchase of goods and services using the internet. It enables healthcare institutions, hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare facilities to purchase medical equipment and supplies through online channels. Healthcare e-commerce includes buying and selling medical devices and drugs and offers advantages such as convenience, lower prices & discounts, a wide range of products, replacement & refund policies, reviews & feedbacks, and quality certifications.



The healthcare e-commerce market covered in this market is segmented by type into drug, medical devices. It is also segmented by application into telemedicine, caregiving services, medical consultation.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Stringent regulations and cybersecurity laws are expected to limit the growth of healthcare e-commerce market during the period. According to e-retailing laws and regulations in India, e-retailing companies hit hard by the policy for e-commerce in India including the healthcare e-commerce industry. Moreover, healthcare-related e-commerce platforms are mandated to make their cybersecurity infrastructure resilient and robust. The online pharmacies and telemedicine must comply with the techno legal regulations together with making their websites cyber secure. Therefore, stringent regulations imposed by various country governments are likely to restraint the growth of the healthcare e-commerce industry market over the approaching years.



Increasing consumer spending on medical products coupled with rising internet penetration is to contribute higher demand for the healthcare e-commerce market in the upcoming years. Growing demand for healthcare products and high internet penetration is enabling people to switch to online products, which in turn are creating higher demand for online healthcare products.



The launch of new healthcare applications for connecting doctors and patients directly is a leading trend driving the healthcare e-commerce market. In December 2019, XcelTech Group, a software and mobile app development company known for delivering excellence in IoT technology, and engaging mobile applications, announced the launch of a new healthcare platform, MyCare Softech Private Limited, a personalized healthcare assistance app. MyCare apps connect patients to doctors through a secure mobile application. Therefore, the launch of new healthcare applications is likely to shape the growth of the healthcare e-commerce market in the near future.



The countries covered in the market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Healthcare E-Commerce Market Characteristics



3. Healthcare E-Commerce Market Trends and Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Healthcare E-Commerce



5. Healthcare E-Commerce Market Size and Growth

5.1. Global Healthcare E-Commerce Historic Market, 2015-2020, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of the Market

5.1.2. Restraints On the Market

5.2. Global Healthcare E-Commerce Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of the Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Healthcare E-Commerce Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Healthcare E-Commerce Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Drug

Medical devices

6.2. Global Healthcare E-Commerce Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Telemedicine

Caregiving Services

Medical Consultation

6.3. Global Healthcare E-Commerce Market, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

7. Healthcare E-Commerce Market Regional and Country Analysis

7.1. Global Healthcare E-Commerce Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Healthcare E-Commerce Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

