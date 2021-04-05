Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market- Agfa-Gevaert NV, De Lage Landen International BV, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., among others to contribute to the market growth |Technavio

Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour.

The report on the healthcare equipment leasing market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by inflated cost of healthcare equipment.

The healthcare equipment leasing market analysis includes end-user segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the uberization of medical equipment finance as one of the prime reasons driving the healthcare equipment leasing market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The healthcare equipment leasing market covers the following areas:

Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market Sizing

Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market Forecast

Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Agfa-Gevaert NV

De Lage Landen International BV

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Oak Leasing Ltd.

Siemens AG

Stryker Corp.

Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America

The Blackstone Group Inc.

Tokyo Century Corp.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product placement

DME - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Surgical and therapy equipment leasing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Personal and home-care equipment - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Digital and electronic equipment leasing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Storage and transport equipment leasing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Asia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Volume driver - Supply led growth

Volume driver - External factors

Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver - Inflation

Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Agfa-Gevaert NV

De Lage Landen International BV

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Oak Leasing Ltd.

Siemens AG

Stryker Corp.

Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America

The Blackstone Group Inc.

Tokyo Century Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

