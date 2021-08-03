Healthcare Experience Foundation Launches Podcast to Further Ongoing Initiatives in Improving Patient Care Outcomes

PENSACOLA, Fla., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare Experience Foundation (HXF), leaders in transforming healthcare outcomes, announced today the official launch of Healthcare Experience Matters, a new podcast now available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify .

Healthcare Experience Matters serves as the latest vehicle for HXF to help shape culture around delivering excellent patient experiences for a worldwide audience.

"We are thrilled to launch Healthcare Experience Matters to deliver the latest healthcare experience information in a modern, digital-first medium to our audience." said Katie M. Owens, President and Co-Founder of HXF.

The podcast's mission is in lockstep with HXF's ongoing drive to serve others, amplifying the expertise and insights of the organization's world class coaching team. Healthcare Experience Matters will tackle the latest topics on employee and physician engagement and retention, as well as advancing patient experience excellence.

The first Podcast is currently available here.

About Healthcare Experience Foundation

Healthcare Experience Foundation (HXF) equips leaders and organizations to overcome obstacles and drive meaningful performance outcomes. Our vision at HXF is audaciously simple: shaping cultures so every person can receive and deliver the best healthcare. Every organization wants to improve, to do better, to achieve greater experiences—sometimes the struggle is in the "how". We offer coaching services, speaking engagements, live webinars, the Healthcare Experience Academy, and assessments to equip organizations to achieve their healthcare experience potential. Healthcare Experience Foundation proudly powers PRC's Excellence Accelerator Coaching and Improvement Division.

