Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market worth $5.0 Billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market by Solution Type (Descriptive, Predictive, Prescriptive), Application (Insurance Claim, Payment Integrity), Delivery (On-premise, Cloud), End User (Government, Employers, Payers), COVID-19 Impac - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market is projected to reach USD 5.0 billion by 2026 from USD 1.5 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 26.7% during the forecast period.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market"

155 – Tables

32 – Figures

176 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=221837663

The Market growth can be attributed to a large number of fraudulent activities in healthcare, increasing number of patients seeking health insurance, high returns on investment, and the rising number of pharmacy claims-related frauds. However, the dearth of skilled personnel is expected to restrain the growth of this market.

The prescriptive analytics segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Fraud analytics solutions vary from vendor to vendor. Some vendors offer rule-based models while others offer AI-based technologies, but broadly, these solutions are classified based on the type of analytics used—descriptive analytics, predictive analytics, and prescriptive analytics. The prescriptive analytics segment registered the highest growth in the healthcare fraud analytics market during the forecast period. The high adoption of this technology is attributed to its advantages, such as rapid detection and investigation of suspects, claimants, and claim-level behavior from unstructured and/or semi-structured data.

The public & government agencies segment is expected to account for the largest share of the healthcare fraud analytics market

Based on end user, the healthcare fraud detection market is segmented into public & government agencies, private insurance payers, employers, and third-party service providers. The public & government agencies segment accounted for the largest share of the healthcare fraud analytics market in 2019. The increasing cost burden due to healthcare fraud is proving to be a financial threat to public and government agencies globally. These factors are compelling payer organizations associated with these agencies to adopt analytics solutions to avoid losses incurred due to FWA and improper payments, which is driving the market growth.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=221837663

North America is expected to account for the highest CAGR for players operating in the healthcare fraud analytics market

The North American market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026. Factors such as the high number of cases of healthcare fraud, including pharmacy-related fraud, favorable government initiatives, technological advancements, and the availability of solutions in this region are expected to drive the growth of the North American market during the forecast period.

Major players in this healthcare fraud analytics market include IBM Corporation (US), Optum, Inc. (US), Cotiviti, Inc. (US), Change Healthcare (US), Fair Isaac Corporation (US), SAS Institute Inc. (US), EXLService Holdings, Inc. (US), Wipro Limited (India), Conduent, Incorporated (US), CGI Inc. (Canada), HCL Technologies Limited (India), Qlarant, Inc. (US), DXC Technology (US), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), LexisNexis (US), Healthcare Fraud Shield (US), Sharecare, Inc. (US), FraudLens, Inc. (US), HMS Holding Corp. (US), Codoxo (US), H20.ai (US), Pondera Solutions, Inc. (US), FRISS (The Netherlands), Multiplan (US), FraudScope (US), and OSP Labs (US).

Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=221837663

Browse Adjacent Markets: Healthcare IT Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Related Reports:

Healthcare Analytics Market by Type (Descriptive, Prescriptive, Cognitive), Application (Financial, Operational, RCM, Fraud, Clinical), Component (Services, Hardware), Deployment (On-premise, Cloud), End-user (Providers, Payer) - Global Forecast to 2026

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/healthcare-data-analytics-market-905.html

Back-end Revenue Cycle Management Market by Product and Services (Claim Processing, Denial Management, Payment Integrity), Delivery Mode (On-Premise, Cloud Based), End-User (Payer, Provider (Inpatient, Outpatient)), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/back-end-revenue-cycle-management-market-204439794.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/healthcare-fraud-detection-market.asp

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/healthcare-fraud-detection.asp

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets