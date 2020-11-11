Healthcare Industry Luminary Julie Murchinson Joins Transformation Capital

BOSTON, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Transformation Capital, a leading digital health growth equity firm, today announced that Julie Murchinson has joined the firm as partner. Based in the San Francisco office, Murchinson will be responsible for extending the firm's network of healthcare entrepreneurs and industry executive while building out additional capabilities to support partner companies. She will lead the firm's thought leadership and advocacy to further cement Transformation Capital as the firm that not only provides growth capital to burgeoning digital health companies but also helps them scale and thrive through deep and broad industry relationships.

Murchinson joins Transformation Capital after a decade leading Health Evolution, the premier industry convener of healthcare's most influential leaders. She built Health Evolution to inspire forward-thinking strategies and scalable solutions in healthcare, and into an unparalleled brand and growing, profitable business.

Murchinson has spent her career transforming health through leadership roles in health IT policy and strategy consulting, a growth-stage company through IPO, a private equity firm and a non-profit organization. She pioneered early health IT adoption methodologies, built special-interest collaborations, and developed deep expertise in privacy, security, and consumer rights in health care delivery, health information technology, community-based health and consumerism.

"We are very excited to have Julie on board at such an industry nexus with the boom in digital health, the $3.7 trillion shift in how we select, deliver and pay for care and the COVID-19 crisis which has accelerated by years the need to make our healthcare system more efficient," said Todd Cozzens, managing partner at Transformation Capital. "The companies we invest in will benefit greatly from Julie's knowledge, network and focus. Further, her depth and experience in mental health, senior care and Medicaid and the underserved along with her leadership development work with women and rising leaders - will help us with our mission of transforming healthcare for all."

"I am thrilled to join Transformation Capital, a firm that is clearly at the forefront of impactful digital health strategies" said Julie Murchinson. "Having known Mike Dixon, Dr. Jared Kesselheim and Todd Cozzens for years, we share deep industry experience and passion for evolving our healthcare system. Together, we can drive value with the most innovative digital health entrepreneurs, connecting them with the industry organizations that are leading the advancement of healthcare."

Prior to Health Evolution, Murchinson was managing director at Manatt Health Solutions where she concurrently co-founded the Health 2.0 Accelerator, a not-for-profit to advance consumer-centric healthcare. Manatt acquired Object Health, a boutique management consulting group she co-founded and led. Previously, she was vice president of services at CareScience, a senior associate with Deloitte Consulting and launched her career with Ernst & Young.

Murchinson serves on the board of the National Committee for Quality Assurance and Health 2.0 Advocates, and on the strategic advisory board for Prealize. She is a trustee of The Commons Project and is on the life science council of Springboard Enterprise. Murchinson received her MBA in Healthcare and Operations Management from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

