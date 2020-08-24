Healthcare Industry Veteran to Lead Strategy, Innovation for the Healthcare Business of LexisNexis Risk Solutions

Sultan brings to the organization an impressive depth of expertise in healthcare and data analytics. He is a healthcare IT expert on new interoperability regulations and their immediate impact on payers, providers, PBMs, and other healthcare entities. During his career, he has advised more than 180 health plans and 50 delivery systems on value-based care, provider data management, healthcare analytics, clinical data use and interoperability. Prior to joining LexisNexis Risk Solutions Sultan was vice president of healthcare innovation and strategy at Cognizant.

"Jay is a national thought leader respected for his business acumen and intimate understanding of the data interdependencies across all healthcare stakeholders," said Schoeller. "He is the perfect fit to lead our strategic growth and industry partnership initiatives that will help our customers truly transform how our healthcare system operates today."

Sultan is a healthcare industry veteran with more than 20 years of experience. His previous experience also includes leadership positions at Edifecs, where he served as principal strategic advisor on healthcare payment reform and payer/provider partnerships, at TriZetto Corporation as chief product portfolio architect, and at MedAlign as chief informatics officer.

"LexisNexis Risk Solutions has vast data resources and the strategic opportunity to win in this newly created healthcare data landscape," said Sultan. "Their expertise will give payers, providers, pharmacies and life science organizations the tools they will need to thrive in today's environment. I am excited get started and build on their long track record of success in delivering analytics and insights that improve care."

