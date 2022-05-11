Healthcare Information Software Market - 41% of Growth to Originate from North America | Driven by Increasing Adoption of EHRs | Technavio

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Healthcare Information Software Market Analysis Report by Application (HIS and PIS), Deployment (On-premises and Cloud-based), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa), and the Segment Forecasts,2022-2026". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/healthcare-information-software-market-industry-analysis

Healthcare Information Software Market: Vendor Analysis

The healthcare information software market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The healthcare information software market report offers information on several market vendors, including Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., Ascom Holding AG, Athenahealth Inc., Cerner Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., eClinicalWorks LLC, Epic Systems Corp., General Electric Co., International Business Machines Corp., InterSystems Corp, Koninklijke Philips NV, McKesson Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, Siemens AG, and Zebra Technologies Corp. among others.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.- The company offers EHRs, such as Sunrise, Paragon, Sunrise Community Care, Allscripts TouchWorks EHR, and Allscripts Professional EHR.

Healthcare Information Software Market: Drivers & Challenges

The key factor driving growth in the healthcare information software market is the increasing adoption of EHRs. EHRs are a digital collection of the medical information of patients. EHRs and EMRs are used for the storage of information about patients in electronic documents. EHR systems automate access to information and streamline hospital workflows and reduce the number of medical errors and improve the accuracy and clarity of medical records. Several hospitals are focusing on the implementation of EHRs to reduce the risk of data replication and auto-update their database. The presence of such government initiatives and guidelines is increasing the use of EHRs. The increasing use of EHRs will drive the growth of the global healthcare information software market during the forecast period.

However, the concerns about the security of patient data and cyberattacks will be a major challenge for the healthcare information software market during the forecast period. The healthcare industry faces the risk of data breaches, data piracy, and security issues, owing to the significant volume of personal information shared between patients and practitioners. Healthcare data can be gathered for personal use or sold to third parties. In April 2019, Metrocare Services, a US-based mental healthcare service provider, announced that there was a data breach in January 2019, which exposed employee information such as names, dates of birth, health insurance information, and social security numbers. Reports of cyberattacks on data centers have raised concerns over privacy owing to the lack of control of information, which can lead to the potential dissemination, deletion, or corruption of data by unauthorized users. Hence, hospitals and healthcare institutions are wary about the adoption of healthcare software solutions, which is affecting the growth of the global healthcare information software market.

Healthcare Information Software Market: Segmentation Analysis

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

HIS - size and forecast 2021-2026

PIS - size and forecast 2021-2026

Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

On-premises - size and forecast 2021-2026

Cloud-based - size and forecast 2021-2026

Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

Healthcare Information Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.9% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 11.76 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.5 Performing market contribution North America at 41% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., Ascom Holding AG, Athenahealth Inc., Cerner Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., eClinicalWorks LLC, Epic Systems Corp., General Electric Co., International Business Machines Corp., InterSystems Corp, Koninklijke Philips NV, McKesson Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, Siemens AG, and Zebra Technologies Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Deployment



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 HIS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on HIS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on HIS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on HIS - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on HIS - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 PIS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on PIS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on PIS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on PIS - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on PIS - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 37: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Deployment

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 38: Chart on Deployment - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Deployment - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Deployment

Exhibit 40: Chart on Comparison by Deployment



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Comparison by Deployment

6.3 On premises - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on On premises - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on On premises - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on On premises - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on On premises - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Cloud based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on Cloud based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Cloud based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Cloud based - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Cloud based - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by Deployment ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 51: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 52: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 54: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 58: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 62: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 64: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 66: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 68: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 72: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 78: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 84: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 88: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 89: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 90: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 91: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 92: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 96: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 97: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 98: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 99: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 100: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 101: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 102: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Exhibit 103: Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 104: Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 105: Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 106: Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. - Segment focus

11.4 Athenahealth Inc.

Exhibit 107: Athenahealth Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 108: Athenahealth Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: Athenahealth Inc. - Key offerings

11.5 Cerner Corp.

Exhibit 110: Cerner Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 111: Cerner Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 112: Cerner Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 113: Cerner Corp. - Segment focus

11.6 Epic Systems Corp.

Exhibit 114: Epic Systems Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 115: Epic Systems Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: Epic Systems Corp. - Key offerings

11.7 General Electric Co.

Exhibit 117: General Electric Co. - Overview



Exhibit 118: General Electric Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 119: General Electric Co. - Key news



Exhibit 120: General Electric Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 121: General Electric Co. - Segment focus

11.8 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 122: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 123: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 124: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

11.9 Koninklijke Philips NV

Exhibit 126: Koninklijke Philips NV - Overview



Exhibit 127: Koninklijke Philips NV - Business segments



Exhibit 128: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key news



Exhibit 129: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: Koninklijke Philips NV - Segment focus

11.10 Microsoft Corp.

Exhibit 131: Microsoft Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 132: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 133: Microsoft Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 134: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus

11.11 Oracle Corp.

Exhibit 136: Oracle Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 137: Oracle Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 138: Oracle Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 139: Oracle Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 140: Oracle Corp. - Segment focus

11.12 Siemens AG

Exhibit 141: Siemens AG - Overview



Exhibit 142: Siemens AG - Business segments



Exhibit 143: Siemens AG - Key news



Exhibit 144: Siemens AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 145: Siemens AG - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 146: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 147: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 148: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 149: Research methodology



Exhibit 150: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 151: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 152: List of abbreviations

