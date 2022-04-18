Healthcare Information Systems Market Analysis| Global Industry Trends & Forecast | Segmentation based on Application and Geography| Technavio

The healthcare information systems market provides a detailed analysis of market overview, market drivers, opportunities, and potential applications.

Top Key Players in Healthcare Information Systems Market are covered as:

3M Corp.

Corp. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Asteres Inc.

Athenahealth Inc.

Azalea Health Innovations Inc.

Change Healthcare Inc.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.

Dedalus Italia SpA

ec2 Software Solutions

Epic Systems Corp.

Fusion

General Electric Co.

Koch Industries Inc.

Koninklijke Philips NV

McKesson Corp.

NextGen Healthcare Inc.

Oracle Corp.

Siemens AG

UnitedHealth Group Inc.

WRS Health

One of the main factors driving the growth of the healthcare information systems market is the growing demand for EHR solutions. Another trend contributing to market growth is the increasing number of mergers and acquisitions. However, one of the reasons impeding the growth of the healthcare information systems market is data security and privacy concerns.

Key Market Segmentation

Healthcare Information Systems Market Split by Application

Revenue cycle management



Hospital information systems



Medical imaging information systems



Pharmacy information systems



Laboratory information systems

Healthcare Information Systems Market Split by Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest of World (ROW)

North America will account for 47 percent of market growth. In North America, the primary markets for healthcare information systems are the United States and Canada. The market in this region would grow at a slower rate than the market in Asia.

The healthcare information systems market in North America would benefit from increased government and healthcare center investment in the digital healthcare system.

Imperative Insights on the following aspects:

What was the size of the global healthcare information systems industry by value in 2020?

What will be the size of the global healthcare information systems industry in 2026?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global healthcare information systems industry?

How has the industry performed over the last five years?

What are the main segments that make up the global healthcare information systems market?

The healthcare information systems market research report presents critical information and factual data about the healthcare information systems industry, with an overall statistical study of this market based on market drivers, market limitations, and its future prospects. The widespread trends and opportunities are also taken into consideration in the healthcare information systems market study.

Healthcare Information Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.1% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 136.04 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.2 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 47% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled 3M Corp., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Asteres Inc., Athenahealth Inc., Azalea Health Innovations Inc., Change Healthcare Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Dedalus Italia SpA, ec2 Software Solutions, Epic Systems Corp., Fusion, General Electric Co., Koch Industries Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, McKesson Corp., NextGen Healthcare Inc., Oracle Corp., Siemens AG, UnitedHealth Group Inc., and WRS Health Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

