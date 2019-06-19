Healthcare Infrastructure and Procedural Volume for Ultrasound Imaging, 2018 - New Clinical Applications & Value Offerings Will Create Growth Opportunities Globally

DUBLIN, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Healthcare Infrastructure and Procedural Volume for Ultrasound Imaging, 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research insight aims to provide an analysis of healthcare infrastructure and the procedural volume of using ultrasound, in the global market in 2018.

Ultrasound machines are becoming lighter, more portable, and compact due to advances in a number of areas of technology (e.g., scan mode, image retrieval, and operation system) and especially by the incorporation of laptop computer technology.

Conventional breast ultrasound technologies are criticized as being too operator-dependent and user-biased. Hence, advancements in ultrasound technology have led to the drive toward automation in ultrasound procedures. As the system is software-controlled, it minimizes human intervention, thereby, reducing false readings, human errors, or biases. These factors determine the growth of the ultrasound market.



The growth of the ultrasound market is driven by the emerging clinical segment, as the established clinical segment has reached a saturation stage in most developed countries.



Growing awareness about the harmful effects of radiation exposure from other imaging modalities and delivery of ultrasound services at the site of immobile patients and increasing utility in emergency care settings are driving the uptake of ultrasound systems.



The ultrasound imaging industry is in the growth stage, despite having been in the market for over 3 decades.



Multinational participants hold a major market share in the region. However, with the advent of frugal innovation and support from the government, there is significant growth in the number of companies in South Korea, China, and India. Most regions also witness a huge rise in private hospitals and favorable reimbursements in health insurance. There is more demand for patient safety, quality of technologies, radiation safety and non-invasive technologies that aid in faster and accurate diagnosis.



Key vendors in this segment include GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Alpinion, Konica Minolta, BK Ultrasound, Telemed, Canon, Samsung, Mindray, Fukuda Denshi, Sonoscape, Sonoscanner, Fujifilm-Sonosite, Hitachi-Aloka, and United Imaging.



Research Scope



This market insight service provides the following deliverables:

Overview of the total procedural volume using ultrasound, and the installed base of ultrasound

Procedural volume by clinical applications

Regional Trends

North America : The United States and Canada

: and Western Europe (WE): Germany , France , the United Kingdom , Italy , and Spain , Benelux, and Scandinavia

(WE): , , the , , and , Benelux, and Scandinavia Eastern Europe (EE): Poland , Hungary , Romania , and Turkey

(EE): , , , and Asia-Pacific (APAC): Japan , India , China , Australia , TIM ( Thailand , Indonesia and Malaysia ), and South Korea

Clinical Applications

Established Clinical Segments: General diagnostic imaging, cardiology, and obstetrics and gynecology

Emerging Clinical Segments: Emergency medicine and critical care, anesthesia and pain management, musculoskeletal, primary care, endocrinology, and urology

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Overview of Ultrasound Procedures - Global

Total Hospital Landscape and Infrastructure Snapshot - Regional Findings

Healthcare Infrastructure and Procedural Volume for Ultrasound Imaging - Research Scope

Ultrasound Market Segmentation

2. North America

Hospital Landscape and Ultrasound Equipment Infrastructure - North America

Overview of Ultrasound Procedures - North America

Ultrasound Procedural Volume - North America

3. Western Europe

Ultrasound Imaging Equipment Infrastructure in the United Kingdom

Ultrasound Imaging Equipment Infrastructure in Germany

Ultrasound Imaging Equipment Infrastructure in Italy

Ultrasound Imaging Equipment Infrastructure in France

Ultrasound Imaging Equipment Infrastructure in Spain

Ultrasound Imaging Equipment Infrastructure in Benelux and Scandinavia

Overview of Ultrasound Procedures - Western Europe

Ultrasound Procedural Volume - Western Europe

4. Eastern Europe

Ultrasound Imaging Equipment Infrastructure in Romania

Ultrasound Imaging Equipment Infrastructure in Turkey

Ultrasound Imaging Equipment Infrastructure in Hungary

Ultrasound Imaging Equipment Infrastructure in Poland

Overview of Ultrasound Procedures - Eastern Europe

Ultrasound Procedural Volume - Eastern Europe

5. Asia-Pacific

Ultrasound Imaging Equipment Infrastructure in South Korea

Ultrasound Imaging Equipment Infrastructure in Australia

Ultrasound Imaging Equipment Infrastructure in TIM

Ultrasound Imaging Equipment Infrastructure in India

Ultrasound Imaging Equipment Infrastructure in China

Ultrasound Imaging Equipment Infrastructure in Japan

Overview of Ultrasound Procedures - Asia-Pacific

Ultrasound Procedural Volume - Asia-Pacific

6. LATAM

Ultrasound Imaging Equipment Infrastructure in LATAM

Overview of Ultrasound Procedures - LATAM

Ultrasound Procedural Volume - Latin America

7. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity - Ultrasound Imaging Market

Growth Opportunity 2 - New Market Opportunities

Strategic Imperatives for Ultrasound Vendors

Growth Opportunity - Market Vision and Strategy

Strategic Imperatives for the Medical Imaging Market

8. Last Word

Companies Mentioned



Alpinion

BK Ultrasound

Canon

Fujifilm-Sonosite

Fukuda Denshi

GE Healthcare

Hitachi-Aloka

Konica Minolta

Mindray

Philips Healthcare

Samsung

Siemens Healthineers

Sonoscanner

Sonoscape

Telemed

United Imaging

