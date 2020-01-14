Healthcare Innovator and Futurist to Headline Benefitfocus One Place® 2020

CHARLESTON, S.C., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNFT), a leading cloud-based benefits management platform and services provider, today announced that Rubin Pillay, MD, PhD, Professor of Healthcare Innovation and medical futurist, will speak during the annual One Place® Conference. Benefitfocus' benefits technology and business conference will be held on March 17-19 in Charleston, SC.

"We're excited to welcome Dr. Pillay to our largest, most innovative event of the year. His background as a medical futurist and his 30-year career in healthcare as a clinician, academic and innovator make him well-suited to speak to the rapidly evolving healthcare space and the future of benefits during a pivotal time for change," said Ray August, Benefitfocus President and CEO. "Our mission is to simplify employee benefits for everyone by bringing the entire benefits ecosystem together – consumers, brokers, employers and carriers. Dr. Pillay's experience brings a unique perspective to discussing dynamics and exploring innovative solutions to the toughest industry challenges."

Dr. Pillay joins retired Air Force Col. Nicole Malachowski, the first woman on the Thunderbirds Air Demonstration Squadron and a White House Fellow and Adviser, and Phil Hansen, an internationally recognized multimedia artist, speaker and author. Dr. Pillay will present on Wednesday, March 18, at 9:00 a.m., on "Healthcare 3.0: How Technology is Driving the Transition to Prosumers, Platforms and Outsurance."

About the speaker

Rubin Pillay, MD, PhD, is a high performance, versatile and commercially astute healthcare executive offering a 28-year career of impressive successes in healthcare as a clinician, academic, leader and innovator/entrepreneur. A medical futurist and Professor of Healthcare Innovation, he is currently the Assistant Dean for Global Health Innovation at the School of Medicine, and the Chief Innovation Officer of the Health System at the University of Alabama in Birmingham. He was previously the Daniel White Jordan Chair and the founding Executive Director of the Center for Health Systems Innovation in the Spears School of Business and Center for Health Sciences at Oklahoma State University. Dr. Pillay is the first President of the International Society of Healthcare Entrepreneurship Education and Research (ISHEER), a Harvard Advanced Leadership Fellow in Health Innovation and Editor in Chief of the Journal of Innovation and Entrepreneurship in Health.

About One Place

One Place is where forward-looking HR and benefits leaders, advisors, insurance executives and technology providers come together to network, learn and strive to transform the benefits industry. The conference's programming explores new strategies to navigate the future of health care and the technology advancements most likely to disrupt the industry. Attendees will learn about the latest solutions designed to keep them ahead of consumer demands and other emerging trends impacting their business.

One Place will be held at the Gaillard Center, a world-class performance hall and venue space located in Charleston's historic district.

To explore the future of health care and benefits, learn more about One Place 2020 or register now.

