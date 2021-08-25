Healthcare IT Market Size to Reach USD 880,688.75 Million by 2030 at CAGR 13.3% - Valuates Reports
BANGALORE, India, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Healthcare IT Market is Segmented by Product Type (Healthcare Provider Solutions, Healthcare Payer Solutions, and HCIT Outsourcing Services), and End User (Healthcare Providers and Healthcare Payers). The report covers global opportunity analysis and industry forecasts from 2021 to 2030. It is published in Valuates Reports under Health Category.
The global healthcare IT market size was valued at USD 250,577.15 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 880,688.75 Million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 13.3% from 2021 to 2030.
Market Factors Driving the growth of the healthcare IT market are:
Healthcare IT offers numerous advantages and opportunities such as improving clinical outcomes, reducing human errors, improving practice efficiencies, facilitating care coordination, and tracking data over time. These advantages are in turn expected to drive the growth of the healthcare IT market.
The global healthcare IT market is largely driven by factors such as an increase in demand for telehealth and mHealth solutions from a large number of smartphone users, adoption of cloud technology-related HCIT services, implementation of various healthcare reforms such as the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (PPACA), and a rapid increase in the number of elderly people.
TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF HEALTHCARE IT MARKET:
Healthcare IT solutions assist enterprises in developing a paperless environment, allowing physicians to have immediate access to a patient's medical records. This results in better decision-making and fewer medical errors for physicians, while it streamlines the transfer of health information, improves hospital workflow management, and lowers the overall operational cost of care delivery for hospitals. Thus the increasing awareness about digital health fuels the growth of is expected to drive the growth of the healthcare IT market
The shift from volume to value-based care is expected to increase the growth of the healthcare IT market. In affluent countries, the healthcare system is shifting from fee-for-service to value-based compensation. Value-based initiatives incentivize healthcare professionals based on the quality of care they provide to patients. Value-based care is primarily concerned with healthcare outcomes rather than procedures. The transition to value-based care includes a shift to "episodes of care" reimbursement, which necessitates changes to invoicing, data collecting, and reimbursement laws, as well as the technologies that support those models.
The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to boost the healthcare IT market for vaccine and antiviral medicine R&D. The pandemic has heightened the need for telemedicine and mHealth technologies.
However, due to the surge in cyber-attacks around the world, worries about patient data protection and security have become key barriers in the healthcare IT sector.
HEALTHCARE IT MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS
Due to the increased adoption of electronic health records (EHR) and other hospital information systems by healthcare providers, the healthcare provider solutions segment is expected to be the fastest expanding category throughout the analyzed period.
The healthcare providers segment is expected to be the largest segment during the forecast period. Hospitals are the largest section among healthcare providers. This is due to the growing need for a variety of HCIT solutions among hospitals to help them manage the growing load of managing patient information.
North America is expected to register the highest growth rate from 2020 to 2030. Asia-Pacific is dominating the market of the overall global healthcare IT and is expected to dominate throughout the forecast period. This is because of booming economies and government initiatives to digitize and automate the work of various healthcare institutions, such as hospitals, pharmacies, nursing homes, and other healthcare-related businesses.
Healthcare IT Market Segments
By Product
- Healthcare Provider Solutions
- Clinical Solutions
- Electronic Health/Medical Records
- Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA)
- Computerized Physician Order Entry
- Clinical Decision Support Systems
- Radiology Information Systems
- Radiation Dose Management Solution
- Specialty Management Information Systems
- Medical Image Processing & Analysis Solution
- Healthcare IT Integration Systems
- Practice Management Systems
- Laboratory Information Systems
- Digital Pathology Solutions
- Mobile Health (mHealth) Solutions
- Telehealth Solutions
- Non-clinical Solutions
- Pharmacy Information Systems
- Medication Management Systems
- Electronic Medication Administration Records
- Barcode Medication Administration
- Medication Inventory Management Systems
- Medication Assurance Systems
- Healthcare Asset Management
- Equipment Management Systems
- Patient Tracking and Management
- Temperature and Humidity Monitoring
- Workforce Management Systems
- Revenue Cycle Management
- Admission Discharge Transfer/Registration
- Computer Assisted Coding Systems
- Patient Scheduling
- Patient Billing and Claims Management Solutions
- Electronic Data Interchange
- Financial Management Systems
- Medical Document Management Systems
- Healthcare Information Exchanges
- Population Health Management
- Supply Chain Management
- Procurement Management
- Inventory Management
- Healthcare Analytics
- Clinical Analytics
- Financial Analytics
- Operational and Administrative Analytics
- Customer Relationship Management
- Healthcare Payer Solutions
- Pharmacy Analysis and Audit
- Claims Management
- Fraud Management
- Computer-assisted Coding Systems
- Payment Management
- Patient Billing Management
- Provider Billing Management
- Provider Network Management
- Member Eligibility Management
- Customer Relationship Management
- Medical Document Management
- Other
- HCIT Outsourcing Services
- Provider HCIT Outsourcing Services
- Medical Document Management Services
- Pharmacy Information Management Services
- Laboratory Information Management Services
- Revenue Cycle Management Services
- Others
- Payer HCIT Outsourcing Services
- Claim Management
- Customer Relationship Management Services
- Billing System
- Fraud Detection
- Others
- Operational HCIT Outsourcing Services
- Supply Chain Management Services
- Business Process Management Services
- Others
- IT Infrastructure Management Services
By End User
- Healthcare Providers
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory Care Centers
- Diagnostic & Imaging Centers
- Pharmacies
- Others
- Healthcare Payers
- Private Payers
- Public Payers
