Healthcare IT Solutions Provider, Comport, Explains Why Aruba Wireless Healthcare Taking Over the Market

RAMSEY, N.J., June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In an age of personalized care and mobile integration, facilities increasingly require flexible healthcare IT solutions. Many are turning to Aruba, which provides solutions designed to meet the unique needs of today's healthcare providers.

A top provider of healthcare IT solutions, Comport highlights Aruba solutions as effective tools for improving efficiency, security, and patient satisfaction. The following are among the chief benefits Aruba delivers:

Secure and Scalable Guest Access. From mid-size clinics to vast hospital networks, Aruba wireless provides a scalable solution that allows patients to enjoy a secure connection, without compromising the network access for doctors and providers. This scalable approach is particularly valuable for facilities that see dramatic increases and drops in patient volume. With Aruba solutions, healthcare organizations can adjust network solutions according to their evolving needs.

Gigabit Wireless Supports Growing Mobility Requirements. In an increasingly mobile healthcare system, wireless solutions must be designed for maximum versatility and minimal downtime. Gigabit wireless networks improve network access for healthcare workers who are constantly on the go. Aruba's wireless network advancements lend greater efficiency not only to smartphones and tablet computers, but also to IV pumps, ultrasound devices, and other mobile equipment.

Mobile Wayfinding. For years wayfinding has been a top tool at large resorts, theme parks, and casinos, now Aruba wayfinding is being deployed at hospital systems to ensure both patients and employees can find their way around. Essentially a facility-based edition of Google Maps, Aruba wayfinding allows users to track both their current location and their intended destination in relation to easily identifiable landmarks. In addition to dramatically improving customer satisfaction among patients and other visitors, mobile wayfinding grants facilities greater insight into and control over the flow of traffic. By tracking visitor locations, facilities can place additional security guards, improve process in that area or even create advertising in that area for additional exposure.

Asset Tracking. Many healthcare facilities waste considerable resources on equipment, that is poorly tracked or maintained. Aruba's asset tracking solutions harness the power of location-ready WLAN infrastructure and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) asset tags to maintain accurate records pinpointing the location of essential assets. Your staff no longer needs to search everywhere for the assets they need, helping improve both staff efficiency and patient outcomes.

IoT Security Via ClearPass. The Internet of Things has brought both new opportunities and challenges to the healthcare industry. Security is a chief concern, especially as devices enter and exit the system at a rapid pace. Aruba ClearPass addresses these concerns by streamlining the onboarding process for new devices, allowing you to identify any abnormalities and get rid of them before they have the chance to do harm. ClearPass also paves the way to predefined technology policies for both full-time employees and contractors using their own tablets. By implementing Aruba ClearPass, healthcare organizations can keep patient records secure while still ensuring the prompt access doctors and nurses require.

ABOUT COMPORT

Since 1982, award-winning IT services partner Comport has helped to improve enterprise digital architectures for healthcare companies across the world. Comport healthcare technology solutions benefit from strategic solutions that address modern industry concerns. Our customers include leading enterprises in Hospitals and Healthcare, Financial Services, Manufacturing, Media, Retail, Law Firms, and Universities. Comport has established ComportSecure as its cutting edge cloud-based solution for cloud managed services. Solutions provided include Advanced IT Datacenters, Mobility Security and Networking.

SOURCE Comport