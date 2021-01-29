Healthcare Leader Michael Rawlings Joins HSS

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare executive Michael Rawlings has been appointed Senior Vice President of Facilities, Construction and Support Services by Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS). HSS is the world's leading academic medical center specialized in orthopedics, rheumatology, and related disciplines. In Orthopedics HSS ranked No. 1 in the world by Newsweek and No. 1 in the nation – 11 years in a row – by U.S. News & World Report.

Mr. Rawlings brings over 20 years of experience in healthcare and university research leadership and facilities management to HSS. Most recently, he was Chief Operating Officer at NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue. In that role, he was responsible for managing facility and support services, ancillary services, and behavioral health administration. Mr. Rawlings has led disaster management and emergency relief efforts after 9/11, Hurricane Sandy and the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I look forward to joining the HSS team in its mission to further advance the field of musculoskeletal health," said Mr. Rawlings. "This purpose that defines HSS is an opportunity for me to fully exercise my experience and my potential to contribute."

"We are delighted to welcome Michael, and his rare combination of technical and practical knowledge," said Louis A. Shapiro, President and CEO of HSS. "As HSS continues to expand to make high quality care more accessible, his expertise and experience will help to ensure we continue to achieve excellence."

In his new role, Mr. Rawlings will be responsible for facilities planning and design, engineering, safety, security, and support services including environmental and food services.

A graduate of University of Massachusetts, Mr. Rawlings currently resides in New York City. He has served on American Society for Healthcare Engineering (ASHE) Board Committees.

His new role is effective February 1, 2021.

About HSS

HSS is the world's leading academic medical center focused on musculoskeletal health. At its core is Hospital for Special Surgery, nationally ranked No. 1 in orthopedics (for the 11th consecutive year), No. 4 in rheumatology by U.S. News & World Report (2020-2021), and named a leader in pediatric orthopedics by U.S. News & World Report "Best Children's Hospitals" list (2020-2021). HSS is ranked world #1 in orthopedics by Newsweek (2020-2021). Founded in 1863, the Hospital has the lowest complication and readmission rates in the nation for orthopedics, and among the lowest infection rates. HSS was the first in New York State to receive Magnet Recognition for Excellence in Nursing Service from the American Nurses Credentialing Center four consecutive times. The global standard total knee replacement was developed at HSS in 1969. An affiliate of Weill Cornell Medical College, HSS has a main campus in New York City and facilities in New Jersey, Connecticut and in the Long Island and Westchester County regions of New York State, as well as in Florida. In addition to patient care, HSS leads the field in research, innovation and education. The HSS Research Institute comprises 20 laboratories and 300 staff members focused on leading the advancement of musculoskeletal health through prevention of degeneration, tissue repair and tissue regeneration. The HSS Global Innovation Institute was formed in 2016 to realize the potential of new drugs, therapeutics and devices. The HSS Education Institute is a trusted leader in advancing musculoskeletal knowledge and research for physicians, nurses, allied health professionals, academic trainees, and consumers in more than 130 countries. The institution is collaborating with medical centers and other organizations to advance the quality and value of musculoskeletal care and to make world-class HSS care more widely accessible nationally and internationally. www.hss.edu.





