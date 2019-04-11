Healthcare Leaders to Gather in Austin for 2nd Annual MGMA19 | The Operations Conference

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., April 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Group Management Association (MGMA) will host the 2nd annual MGMA19 | The Operations Conference, April 14-16, in Austin, Texas. Speakers from around the nation will focus on several content areas including patient access, virtual care, population health, operational efficiency, staffing, digital communications and value-based care.

Industry experts including chief operating officers, chief medical and information officers, and professionals within healthcare operations and human resources will leave the conference with an understanding of how to benchmark key operational metrics to generate revenue, increase productivity and efficiency, enhance staffing and scheduling, and increase patient satisfaction. Speaker and session highlights include:

Steve Marsh , founder and CEO, The Medicus Firm, LLC will discuss positive workplace culture in healthcare with his presentation on "Building and Maintaining a Positive Workplace Culture in Healthcare".

Tashfeen Ekram, MD, chief medical officer, Luma Health and Bill Hambsh, CPA, FACMPE, CEO and practicing administrator at North Florida Women's Care, will discuss optimizing technology to increase patience access and experience with a session on "Bridging Communication and Clinical Outcomes: How Text Messaging Can Transform the Entire Patient Experience."

Mark S. Davis, MHSA, FACMPE, CEO, Wasatch Pediatrics; Dan Braun, licensed clinical social worker, Wasatch Pediatrics, and Kathy Ostler, MD, board president, Wasatch Pediatrics, will present a session on "Behavioral Health Integration Can Save Lives: What Every Practice Needs to Know".

"When a medical practice has all the tools and resources to be operationally successful, the entire practice benefits, and most importantly, a better level of care for the patients is provided," said Halee Fischer-Wright, MD, MMM, FAAP, FACMPE, president and chief executive officer at MGMA. "At MGMA, we understand that medical practices face operational challenges every day, particularly as they adjust to a value-based care model, so we have organized a conference that will arm attendees with real-world learnings, inspirational case studies and relevant information that can be easily implemented in their day-to-day responsibilities."

Additional speakers and partners include:

Craig Cordola , FACHE, ministry market executive and senior vice president, Ascension, on connecting with patients through virtual care technologies.

Nate Moore, CPA, MBA, FACMPE, Moore Solutions Inc., on leveraging appointment data to strategize, change and thrive in the future.

Jennifer Thompson, president, Insight Marketing Group, to speak on the age of social media customer care.

Jennifer Ternay, MBA, CPA, PCMH-CCE, health care strategist, value-based care, to speak on navigating value-based care and mapping the future. Ternay will also share how to take care of staff and discuss retention in the era of workforce shortages.

About MGMA

Medical Group Management Association (MGMA) is the premier association for professionals who lead medical practice. Since 1926, through data, people, insights, and advocacy, MGMA empowers medical group practices to innovate and create meaningful change in healthcare. With a membership of more than 45,000 medical practice administrators, executives, and leaders, MGMA represents more than 12,500 organizations of all sizes, types, structures and specialties that deliver almost half of the healthcare in the United States. www.mgma.com

