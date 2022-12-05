Healthcare logistics market to grow by 11.12% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Growing Global Pharmaceutical Sales will Drive Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Healthcare logistics market insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Healthcare Logistics Market 2023-2027

Vendors: 15+, Including Agility Public Warehousing Co. K.S.C.P, AGRO Merchants Group, Air Canada, AmerisourceBergen Corp., CEVA Logistics AG, Cold Chain Technologies, Continental Cargo OU, Deutsche Post AG, DSV AS, Farmasoft, FedEx Corp., Kuehne Nagel Management AG, McKesson Corp., Oximio, DB Schenker, among others

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Segments: Product, Service, and Geography

In 2017, the healthcare logistics market was valued at USD 72.48 billion. From a regional perspective, APAC held the largest market share, valued at USD 24.74 billion. The healthcare logistics market size is estimated to grow by USD 87.9 billion from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 11.67% according to Technavio.

Healthcare logistics market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Healthcare logistics Market - Vendor Insights

To maintain their position in the market, vendors are focusing on strategic initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions. Vendors are also investing in technologies such as telematics, GPS, and GIS integration in transporting cargo to provide customers with a safe and convenient pharmaceutical logistics service. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including -

AmerisourceBergen Corp. - The company offers healthcare logistics services that are designed to carry out pharmaceutical products at temperature control mode.

CEVA Logistics AG - The company offers healthcare logistics services that have controlled pharmacy warehousing to deliver medicines in hospitals.

Cold Chain Technologies - The company offers laboratory freezers that are designed to carry out temperature-sensitive medicines during logistics operations.

Healthcare logistics market - Market Dynamics

Major Drivers:

Growing global pharmaceutical sales

Increasing government initiatives

Rising seaborne pharmaceutical transportation

Key Challenges:

Increased complexities due to time-bound deliveries and customization of the supply chain

Shortage of drivers resulting in higher lead time

Barriers in cold chain pharmaceutical logistics

The healthcare logistics market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the Key Data Covered in this Healthcare Logistics Market Report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the healthcare logistics market size and its contribution to the parent market.

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

Growth of the industry across APAC, North America , Europe , the Middle East and Africa , and South America .

, , the and , and . Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of market vendors.

The pharmaceutical warehousing market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 15,751.86 million . The rise in demand for outsourcing pharmaceutical warehousing services is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the lack of efficient logistics support in emerging economies may impede the market growth.

is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by . The rise in demand for outsourcing pharmaceutical warehousing services is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the lack of efficient logistics support in emerging economies may impede the market growth. The chemical logistics market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.65% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 53.66 billion . The growth of the chemical industry is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the high cost of operations and capital-intensive business may impede the market growth.

Healthcare Logistics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 166 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.67% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 87.9 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 11.12 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Agility Public Warehousing Co. K.S.C.P, AGRO Merchants Group, Air Canada, AmerisourceBergen Corp., CEVA Logistics AG, Cold Chain Technologies, Continental Cargo OU, Deutsche Post AG, DSV AS, Farmasoft, FedEx Corp., Kuehne Nagel Management AG, McKesson Corp., Oximio, DB Schenker, SF Express Co. Ltd., Swisslog Holding AG, United Parcel Service Inc., and VersaCold Logistics Services Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

