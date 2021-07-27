Healthcare Logistics Market to witness $ 67.73 Billion growth during 2021-2025 | Technavio
Jul 27, 2021, 05:30 ET
NEW YORK, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The healthcare logistics market is poised to grow by USD 67.73 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period.
Discover Air Freight & Logistics industry potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports.
The report on the healthcare logistics market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing global pharmaceutical sales.
The healthcare logistics market analysis includes the product and service segments and geographic landscape. This study identifies the emergence of drones in healthcare logistics as one of the prime reasons driving the healthcare logistics market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The healthcare logistics market covers the following areas:
Healthcare Logistics Market Sizing
Healthcare Logistics Market Forecast
Healthcare Logistics Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Air Canada
- AmerisourceBergen Corp.
- CEVA Logistics AG
- Cold Chain Technologies LLC
- Continental Cargo OU
- Deutsche Post DHL Group
- FedEx Corp.
- Kuehne + Nagel International AG
- Schenker AG
- United Parcel Service Inc.
Global Hospital Logistics Robots Market - Global hospital logistics robots market is segmented by application (PLS, food delivery, laundry delivery, and waste transportation) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Healthcare Logistics Market in Canada - Healthcare logistics market in Canada is segmented by product (pharmaceutical products and medical devices) and service (transportation and warehousing).
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product placement
- Pharmaceutical products - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025
- Medical devices - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Service
- Market segments
- Comparison by Service placement
- Transportation - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025
- Warehousing - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025
- Market opportunity by Service
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Volume drivers – Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Air Canada
- AmerisourceBergen Corp.
- CEVA Logistics AG
- Cold Chain Technologies LLC
- Continental Cargo OU
- DB Schenker
- Deutsche Post AG
- FedEx Corp.
- Kuehne + Nagel International AG
- United Parcel Service Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
