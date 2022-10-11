Healthcare Middleware Market to grow by USD 1.76 Bn by 2026, Rising amount of healthcare data to boost market growth - Technavio

Oct 11, 2022, 04:15 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest market research report titled healthcare middleware market by Type (Communication middleware, Integration middleware, Platform middleware, and Others), Deployment (On-premise, Cloud-based, and Hybrid), End-user (Healthcare providers, Life science organizations, Healthcare payers, and Clinical laboratories), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)) from Technavio, the market is expected to expand at a healthy CAGR of USD 1.76 billion. The growth can be mainly attributed to the surging growth of the wellness industry. Request Free Sample Report.
- Based on segmentation by Type, which is the leading segment in the market?
- What are the major trends in the market?
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
- Who are the top players in the market?
- What are the key market drivers and challenges?
- How big is the North America market?
The rising amount of healthcare data, increasing adoption of EHRs, and growing demand for middleware from healthcare providers will offer immense growth opportunities. Data privacy and security issues pertaining to cloud hosting are likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors.
In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this healthcare middleware market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
- Type
- Communication Middleware
- Integration Middleware
- Platform Middleware
- Others
- Deployment
- On-premise
- Cloud-Based
- Hybrid
- End-user
- Healthcare Providers
- Life Science Organizations
- Healthcare Payers
- Clinical Laboratories
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
- Rest Of World (ROW)
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The healthcare middleware market report covers the following areas:
- Healthcare Middleware Market Size
- Healthcare Middleware Market Trends
- Healthcare Middleware Market Industry Analysis
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will assist healthcare middleware market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the healthcare middleware market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the healthcare middleware market across North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of healthcare middleware market vendors
|
Healthcare Middleware Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.75%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
$1.76 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
9.3
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 38%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Canada, UK, Japan, and China
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Ascom Holding AG, Axiom Software Solutions Ltd., BYG Informatique SAS, Epic Systems Corp., Fujitsu Ltd., Informatica LLC, International Business Machines Corp., InterOperability Bidco Inc., InterSystems Corp, Oracle Corp., Orion Health Group Ltd., Software AG, TIBCO Software Inc., Vayu Inc., Zoeticx Inc., and Microsoft Corp
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
